Phillies-Astros 2022 World Series: Probable pitchers & more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This is it. The Philadelphia Phillies' season comes down to at least one more game in Houston. The World Series heads back to Texas with the Astros leading 3-2.
The Phils' bats failed to come up in the clutch Thursday night i n a 3-2 loss in Game 6. They'll try again with their season on the line Saturday.
The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. It is airing on FOX.
Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.
Schedule
- Game 1: In Houston, Friday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Phillies win, 6-5.)
- Game 2: In Houston, Saturday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Astros win, 5-2.)
- Game 3: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Phillies win, 7-0.)
- Game 4: In Philadelphia, Wednesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Astros win, 5-0.)
- Game 5: In Philadelphia, Thursday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Astros win, 3-2.)
- Game 6: In Houston, Saturday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX
- Game 7, if necessary: In Houston, Sunday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX
Probable pitchers
Game 6: Zack Wheeler (1-2, 2.67) vs. Framber Valdez (2-0, 1.42)
- Wheeler's final start of the season will come with the Phillies on life support
- Wheeler could have pitched Game 5 on regular rest but the Phils pushed him back for extra rest
- His World Series debut went poorly, allowing five runs, four earned, in innings in Game 2
- Valdez struck out nine Phillies over 6 1/3 innings in Game 2
Season series
The Astros won the season series, 2-1. The Phillies clinched their first postseason berth in 11 years in their first game in Houston.
Postseason history
The last time these two clubs met, the Phillies beat the Astros, 3-2, in the 1980 National League Championship Series. The Phils then beat the Kansas City Royals in six games to win their first-ever World Series.
Tickets
Tickets are available on the secondary market. Here's how you can buy tickets legitimately .
