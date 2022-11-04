Phillies-Astros 2022 World Series: Probable pitchers & more

World Series tickets for Game 4, 5 still available 00:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This is it. The Philadelphia Phillies' season comes down to at least one more game in Houston. The World Series heads back to Texas with the Astros leading 3-2.

The Phils' bats failed to come up in the clutch Thursday night i n a 3-2 loss in Game 6. They'll try again with their season on the line Saturday.

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. It is airing on FOX.

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.

Schedule

Probable pitchers

Game 6: Zack Wheeler (1-2, 2.67) vs. Framber Valdez (2-0, 1.42)

Wheeler's final start of the season will come with the Phillies on life support

Wheeler could have pitched Game 5 on regular rest but the Phils pushed him back for extra rest

His World Series debut went poorly, allowing five runs, four earned, in innings in Game 2

Valdez struck out nine Phillies over 6 1/3 innings in Game 2

Season series

The Astros won the season series, 2-1. The Phillies clinched their first postseason berth in 11 years in their first game in Houston.

Postseason history

The last time these two clubs met, the Phillies beat the Astros, 3-2, in the 1980 National League Championship Series. The Phils then beat the Kansas City Royals in six games to win their first-ever World Series.

Tickets

Tickets are available on the secondary market. Here's how you can buy tickets legitimately .

Related links