ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MA

Man pleads guilty to murdering female jogger

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvB97_0inaHXye00

Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery charges in connection with the 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte, a Google employee in New York City who was killed while jogging near her mother’s home in Princeton, Massachusetts.

Colon-Ortiz, who was arrested in 2017, was sentenced to life in prison.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the Marcotte family asked prosecutors to accept the plea to spare them from listening to the details of Vanessa’s death during a trial.

“We know nothing can bring Vanessa back, but we know, through the meticulous work of the prosecutors and investigators involved, justice will be served, and the plea allows Vanessa’s family to move on from this tragedy,” Early said in a statement.

MORE: Slain Massachusetts jogger's hands held DNA that led to suspect's arrest

The Marcotte family issued a statement thanking prosecutors and remembering Vanessa.

“We are thankful and gratified the legal process has accomplished what we always wished for, that this man will now be in a place where he can’t hurt anyone else like the way he hurt Vanessa,” the Marcotte family said. “To honor and remember Vanessa, we will continue to educate and protect women through the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation.”

The foundation trains women in self-defense and teaches women and girls about jogger safety, violence prevention and healthy relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND0Ua_0inaHXye00
Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Angelo Colon-Ortiz listens to his attorney Edward Ryan, Jr., left, speak during his arraignment in Leominster, Mass., on Apr. 18, 2017.

Marcotte, 27, had worked for Google in New York City. She was visiting family in Massachusetts in August 2016 when she went out for a jog on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2016, and was reported missing after she did not return to her family’s home. Marcotte’s body was discovered in the woods not far from her family’s home later that evening.

Investigators received more than 1,300 tips but a state trooper’s spotting of an SUV with a driver that matched the suspect’s description proved to be the big break in the case.

The trooper wrote down the license plate number on his hand and authorities were then able to obtain DNA from the suspect, who was identified as Colon-Ortiz. His DNA led to a match from evidence collected at the crime scene.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head

A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Whose DNA Was Under Fingernails of Google Employee Pleads Guilty to Murdering Her as She Jogged

A 36-year-old Massachusetts man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after confessing to sexually assaulting and killing a 27-year-old woman who was out for a jog in August 2016. Worcester County Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker on Wednesday ordered Angelo Colon-Ortiz to serve a sentence of life in prison — with the possibility of parole after a total of 45 years — in the death of Vanessa T. Marcotte, prosecutors announced.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
GASSVILLE, AR
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
CBS Minnesota

2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
SAINT PAUL, MN
TheDailyBeast

Murdered 5-Year-Old’s Stepmom Ratted on Estranged Hubby in June, Cops Say

Three months before Harmony Montgomery’s father was charged in the 5-year-old’s murder, her stepmother pointed the finger at her estranged husband—and claimed she’d been encouraged to lie to police.In court documents filed this week in connection with a separate firearms case against Adam Montgomery, prosecutors reveal a June 3 interview they had with his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. During that interview, Kayla alleged that Montgomery had murdered Harmony in December 2019—about two years before she was reported missing in New Hampshire.“Kayla also said that [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
DES PLAINES, IL
The Independent

Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’

A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
TORRANCE, CA
The Independent

Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas

A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS New York

N.J. serial killer faces arraignment for 15-year-old's murder

NEWARK, N.J. -- Convicted New Jersey serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is back in court Wednesday to face arraignment in the murder of a Newark teenager.Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, who was last seen in 2016. Her remains were found three years later.Investigators claim Wheeler-Weaver strangled the teen after meeting her online and arranging to meet in person. Last year, he was sentenced to 160 years in jail for killing three women and the attempted murder of a fourth. 
NEWARK, NJ
ABC News

ABC News

889K+
Followers
187K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy