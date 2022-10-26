ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

HCPH to host pre-Halloween COVID-19 test kit distribution event

By Norwalk Reflector staff
 3 days ago

NORWALK — Seeking COVID-19 at-home test kits for the upcoming holiday season? Huron County Public Health (HCPH) will be hosting a free pre-Halloween drive-thru distribution event for COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits at HCPH’s main location in Norwalk.

Details of the event are as follows:

• 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

• Huron County Public Health, 28 Executive Dr., Norwalk

Test kits will be distributed at four kits per vehicle while supplies last. The first 100 (about) attendees will also receive a bucket for trick-or-treating, a flashlight for Halloween safety and a Health Center of Huron County branded pen. Individuals with questions about the event can call HCPH at 419-668-1652 ext. 222.

HCPH encourages all eligible individuals to practice good hand hygiene by frequently washing your hands with soap and water and/or using hand sanitizer, stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested for COVID-19 if you develop symptoms.

Comments / 0

 

Norwalk, OH
