Read full article on original website
Related
World Series Game 1: Houston's Minute Maid Park closes roof due to stormy forecast
Widespread rain is in the forecast for Southeast Texas, including Houston, over the next couple of days, forcing the closure of Minute Maid Park's roof for Game 1 and likely for Game 2.
World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia postponed Monday due to rain
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series has been postponed and rescheduled after rain caused problems for field crews during Monday night's game.
World Series deja vu: Game 3 in Philadelphia impacted by rain for 4th straight time
This season marks the fourth time since 1983 that the Philadelphia Phillies have hosted a World Series game. This season is also the fourth time at least one of the games played in Philly has had a rain delay.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Parade of storms bring return of autumn normalcy to the West
Rain is in the forecast every day this week in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Snow is falling in the mountains. Temperatures are struggling to get out of the 50s. Forecasters eye not just one weather system heading their way but several. Autumn normalcy has finally returned to the Northwest.
Shark photobombs a shot by leaping into the air behind an unwitting surfer
Photographer Jordan Anast caught the “one in a million” shot on Saturday in California of a shark hurling its body out of the water behind a surfer.
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
Fox Weather
When is the coldest time of year?
It depends where you live, but much of the nation doesn't reach its coldest time of the year until after the winter solstice.
Severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rain moving across South
Severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall will threaten portions of the South on Tuesday as a cold front teams up with tropical moisture from former Hurricane Roslyn to create a ripe environment for storms.
Fox Weather
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
Fox Weather
Divers remove sixth set of human remains from dwindling Lake Mead
Human remains were found in mid-October in the Callville Bay of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fox Weather
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa in Caribbean Sea on Halloween
A tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea is expected to become the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Halloween as it eyes parts of Central America, potentially as a hurricane, later this week.
Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West
A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
Rainbow of hope emerges for Missouri family after fire burns half their village
Three days after a wildfire destroyed half of the small Missouri village of Wooldridge, a sign of hope appeared for one of the families who lost everything in the blaze.
It's not your grandparents' tornado alley anymore
Researchers have found a shift in the storm development zone, which means tornadic events are happening in higher populated areas
What are the odds of a white Halloween?
Here's where to go if you really want to wear snow boots as part of your Halloween costume.
Fox Weather
Where are tornadoes most common?
While tornadoes can touch down anywhere in the U.S., there are parts of the nation that are more prone to twisters in a typical year.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
2K+
Followers
358
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0