Just picked up the EUV looks nice, ride is smooth and fairly reasonable to purchase. GM also pays to have a level 2 charger installed at your home currently takes around 4 weeks to have it installed.
This article makes the point that the average price for a EV is 70k, then knocks the Bolt for not having the range, charging speed, looks, handling as the 2x more expensive ones. Person can't write an accurate article. We've had our EUV for 6 months and love it, not a single complaint, dealership didn't jack the price up a single penny, we traded in a 5 year old EV and got what we paid for it towards the purchase.
2012 Chevy Volt. 10 years of commuting and it’s lost only 2 miles of the original 38 mile range.
