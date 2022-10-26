ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Reitz
5d ago

Just picked up the EUV looks nice, ride is smooth and fairly reasonable to purchase. GM also pays to have a level 2 charger installed at your home currently takes around 4 weeks to have it installed.

Alfonce DeMatto
3d ago

This article makes the point that the average price for a EV is 70k, then knocks the Bolt for not having the range, charging speed, looks, handling as the 2x more expensive ones. Person can't write an accurate article. We've had our EUV for 6 months and love it, not a single complaint, dealership didn't jack the price up a single penny, we traded in a 5 year old EV and got what we paid for it towards the purchase.

Moveon
4d ago

2012 Chevy Volt. 10 years of commuting and it’s lost only 2 miles of the original 38 mile range.

