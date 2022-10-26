Another Herschel Walker abortion accuser to share story at press conference

An anonymous woman is set to accuse Georgia GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for an abortion and driving her to obtain the procedure at a press conference to be held Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from attorney Gloria Allred , the woman will say Mr Walker, a former football star who is running for senate with Donald Trump’s endorsement, “drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him”.

The anonymous accuser, who Ms Allred referred to as Jane Doe, will also present evidence documenting the relationship at the 2.30 pm ET press conference, which will be delivered via Zoom.

Mr Walker’s campaign against Democratic senator Raphael Warnock has been dogged by multiple allegations of the ex-football star helping women procure abortions after he impregnated them.

Earlier this year , The Daily Beast reported that Mr Walker paid for one of his ex-paramours to terminate a pregnancy after he suggested that it was not a good time for him to father a child.

The woman in that case, who later became pregnant by Mr Walker a second time and bore his child ten years ago, later said he asked her to terminate that pregnancy as well.