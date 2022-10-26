ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Another Herschel Walker abortion accuser to share story at press conference

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

An anonymous woman is set to accuse Georgia GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for an abortion and driving her to obtain the procedure at a press conference to be held Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from attorney Gloria Allred , the woman will say Mr Walker, a former football star who is running for senate with Donald Trump’s endorsement, “drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him”.

The anonymous accuser, who Ms Allred referred to as Jane Doe, will also present evidence documenting the relationship at the 2.30 pm ET press conference, which will be delivered via Zoom.

Mr Walker’s campaign against Democratic senator Raphael Warnock has been dogged by multiple allegations of the ex-football star helping women procure abortions after he impregnated them.

Earlier this year , The Daily Beast reported that Mr Walker paid for one of his ex-paramours to terminate a pregnancy after he suggested that it was not a good time for him to father a child.

The woman in that case, who later became pregnant by Mr Walker a second time and bore his child ten years ago, later said he asked her to terminate that pregnancy as well.

Time for a better USA
3d ago

Warnock runs over his wife, steals campaign money, is a Biden Puppet, A preacher that supports abortion, and has got rich off his Church Tithing is worthy of representing the State of Georgia. Drugs, Crime and murders have gotten much worse under his leadership. He supports the Biden border policies that have allowed 4 million undocumented immigrants into our country this year. Warnock supports paying 400 billion to pay off student loans while small businesses struggling to pay their bills and families are struggling with mortgage payments. He supports giving the Ukrainian Government 130 million dollars a day so far this year. Warnock didn’t oppose increasing Medicare premiums the most in history. We are paying 40% more for groceries and necessities to survive while Warnock lives like a king. Have we lost our minds? Vote for change.

Pamela Clemons Gutierrez
3d ago

Another smear by the Democrats. I wonder how much she was paid? Right after the disastrous Pennsylvania debate

The Independent

The Independent

