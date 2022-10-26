ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The bottom is dropping out of the 2022 election for Democrats

CNN — With just a week left until the 2022 midterm elections, the political environment appears to be eroding rapidly for Democrats – especially in areas where the party has long held sway. “The scariest Halloween reality for House Democrats is the number of seats President [Joe] Biden...
FLORIDA STATE
Opinion: Kari Lake, a rising star? Not so fast

A Republican should win the Arizona governor's race in a cakewalk, writes Robert Robb. But polls show Kari Lake, a Trump acolyte, "running neck and neck with a weak" opponent. Robb can't "fathom what the basis is for all this hype and hyperbole."
ARIZONA STATE
'Disgusting': Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi attack

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) responds to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. CNN anchor Dana Bash presses him on whether Republicans need to do more to reject false election conspiracies pushed by former President Trump.
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
ARIZONA STATE
