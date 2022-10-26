ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New EV charging station a first for Middletown

By Blaise Gomez
Drivers with electric vehicles can now stop for a charge in the city of Middletown.

They were installed over the summer on South Street and are now fully operational, according to city officials.

They were paid for by the New York Power Authority and installed as part of the city's downtown revitalization efforts.

These stations charge 35 cents per kilowatt.

Officials say a full charge costs about $25 and takes 15 minutes.

Mayor Joe Destefano says the stations provide green infrastructure while making the city accessible to electric vehicles for the first time.

