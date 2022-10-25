Read full article on original website
This fashion week in pictures
Fashion can be more than a machine to sell clothes. It also helps to raise funds and can aid people to feel good about themselves. For this fashion week in images we travel from Santa Monica to Mexico City to Caracas, and New Delhi. These are the pictures that stuck, the best representing the sheer joy that fashion can bring.
Frida Kahlo, The Immersive Biography opens in Brooklyn
“Frida Kahlo, The Immersive Biography” has arrived in Brooklyn. A co-creation between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a Spanish digital arts center, the immersive biographical exhibition spans seven different transformational spaces and includes an award-winning VR experience enabling the visitor to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist who, in the 21st century, continues to inspire and be more relevant than ever.
