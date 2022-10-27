ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kanye West: Spotify CEO reacts to rumours rapper’s music could be removed from streaming platform

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKcbK_0inPkvsE00

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has revealed the condition under which Kanye West ’s music will be removed from the platform in the wake of controversy.

In recent days, the rapper has been dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue magazine due to antisemitic comments he made earlier this month. His Madame Tussauds waxwork has also been moved to an archive .

West’s talent agency CAA has also cut ties with him , and film company MCR said it would not distribute a recently completed documentary about the rapper, too. West has refused to apologise for the offence he’s caused.

However, despite calls to remove his music from Spotify, Ek has said that, while West’s comments were “awful”, songs by the artist, who is legally known as Ye, will remain available for subscribers as long as his label permits it.

“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” Ek told Reuters , adding: “It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”

Ek explained that, if West had made antisemitic comments in a song or a podcast, then it would not have been uploaded to Spotify.

West’s label, Def Jam, commented: “There is no place for antisemitism in our society,” but did not announce any plans to remove his music from Spotify.

According to Forbes magazine, West’s net worth dropped from $2bn (£1.74bn) to $400m (£348m) overnight after he was dropped by Adidas.

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”

The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Can’t Complain If No One’s Calling Him a Billionaire, Because He Might Not Be One Anymore

Eight short days ago (or eight incredibly long days ago, depending on how you look at it), Kanye West was complaining to Chris Cuomo that people don’t call him a “billionaire” enough. Well, now that he’s lost his Adidas deal, he may not even be a billionaire anymore. According to Forbes, West’s deal with Adidas had an estimated value of $1.5 billion; back in September, the publication estimated West’s net worth was about $2 billion. Now that Adidas has cut ties with West, the rapper’s net worth is reportedly now $400 million, comprising a mix of real estate, cash, his...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
hotnewhiphop.com

Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy