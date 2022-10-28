Ukraine news LATEST: Crazed Putin warns of ‘the most dangerous’ decade since the end of WW2 in chilling televised speech

VLADIMIR Putin claimed the next decade will be the "most dangerous" since World War 2 in a chilling televised address.

During his annual speech at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia yesterday, Mr Putin said: “We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable... decade since the end of World War Two.”

The brutal Russian dictator would go on to accuse the West of "fueling" his bloodthirsty invasion of Ukraine as he denied any suggestion that Russia is planning to use nuclear missiles in the conflict.

"They are fuelling the war in Ukraine, escalating provocations around Taiwan, destabilising the world food and energy markets," he ranted.

"As far as the last one is concerned, it was not deliberate, we don't doubt that, it was due to systemic errors."

Read our Ukraine-Russia live blog below for the latest updates...

Joe Biden hits back at Putin's latest nuke claims

Yesterday, the Russian dictator claimed the Kremlin has no intentions to use nuclear missiles in its war with Ukraine, despite numerous thinly-veiled threats.

Now, US president Joe Biden has hit back at these claims.

“If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Mr Biden told NewsNation.

“He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this,” Biden added.

Putin goes on bizarre cancel culture rant in latest address

President Putin spoke on the issue of cancel culture in his latest televised address.

He said is “annihilates everything that is alive and creative” – and “stunts the growth of free thought”.

Putin added: “They should think harder… they cannot simply shift the blame on the Kremlin.”

He then quotes Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Possessed, saying: “Starting from unlimited freedom, I arrived at unlimited despotism.”

MoD provides latest intel on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence has given an update on the situation in Ukraine.

“On 24 October 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin will coordinate the ‘development of security measures’ in Russia’s regions,” the statement reads.

“This followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree introducing a new regimen of security alert levels.

“This measure is likely to lead to a closer interlinking of regional governors into Russia’s national security system. It is a further measure to organise society as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to be under pressure.

“The greater involvement of regional officials is likely at least partially designed to deflect public criticism away from the national leadership.

“The Kremlin pursued a similar approach during the COVID-19 crisis. However, it will likely make it more difficult for the Kremlin to insulate Russian society from the effects of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.”

Ukraine is preparing for an attack from Belarus, official claims

According to Oleksii Hromov, the deputy head of Kyiv’s general staff’s main operations directorate, Ukraine is readying for an attack from Russian-ally state Belarus.

“At the current time the creation of a strike force [in Belarus] is not observable,” Hromov said.

“[But] there are and will be threats. We are reacting, we have already increased our troops in the northern direction.”

This comes as reports spread of Russia placing thousands of troops in the country.

‘Critical’ power facilities damaged in Kyiv, governor reports

On Wednesday night, Russia continued its brutal bombing campaign in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

And according to the regional governor, these attacks left several energy facilities damaged.

“Last night the enemy damaged the facilities of the energy infrastructure of our region. A number of critical facilities have been disabled,” Oleksiy Kuleba said in a video clip on Telegram.

Australia joins Ukrainian training initiative

Ben Wallace, the UK’s Defence Secretary, announced yesterday that Australia will join the British-led programme to train Ukrainian troops.

From next year, Australia’s armed forces will “support the training of Ukrainian personnel in the UK,” as they look to overcome Putin’s bloodthirsty invasion.

Ukrainian lion cubs safely relocated to Poland

In some heartwarming news, four lion cubs and a black leopard cub from Ukraine have found a new home in a Polish zoo, reports the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

This comes as the government looks to crack down on the exotic pet trade in Ukraine.

The adorable cubs are now safely in Poznan zoo.

Russian and Belarusian ambassadors barred from Nobel Prize ceremony

The Nobel Foundation has confirmed that Russian and Belarusian ambassadors have not received an invite to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm.

“In view of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has chosen not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm,” the Nobel Foundation said in a statement.

Over 200 cultural sites damaged in Ukraine since invasion began

Using before-and-after satellite imagery, the United Nations has revealed that at least 207 cultural sites have been damaged since Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine began.

According to UNESCO, the UN’s cultural agency, the damage includes 88 religious sites, 15 museums, 76 buildings of historical and or artistic interest, 18 monuments and 10 libraries.

Speaking on the damage, UNESCO’s Cultural and Emergencies Director, Krista Pikkat, told reporters: “Our conclusion is it’s bad, and it may continue to get even worse.”

A visual look at the situation in Ukraine

The British Ministry of Defence has provided a visual look at the battlefield in Ukraine.

At present, Ukraine is engaged in a counteroffensive in the region of Kherson.

Russia accuses Ukraine of destroying an oil depot in occupied region

Russian-installed leader Alexander Shatov has accused Ukraine of destroying an oil depot in the occupied city of Shakhtarsk.

The attack, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, destroyed 12 fuel reservoirs, according to Russian state media.

No casualties were reported.

Ukraine given $500 million funding boost by World Bank

The funds are to go towards the reconstruction of infrastructure and residences.

It was announced that $13 billion had been put aside for emergency financing for Ukraine, of which $11.4 billion has been already distributed.

Ukraine is preparing for an attack from Belarus, official claims

According to Oleksii Hromov, the deputy head of Kyiv’s general staff’s main operations directorate, Ukraine is readying for an attack from Russian-ally state Belarus.

“At the current time the creation of a strike force [in Belarus] is not observable,” Hromov said.

“[But] there are and will be threats. We are reacting, we have already increased our troops in the northern direction.”

This comes as reports spread of Russia placing thousands of troops in the country.

'Soon we will return' a stark message from Russians as they retreat

The Russians who had turned a school into a military base, left the message before fleeing the site.

Messages and "Z" symbols were graffitied across the school. reported Sky News.

'With each Russian strike' Ukraine becomes 'stronger'

Defense of Ukraine's Twitter page shared are by Reuters, alongside a message of strength.

‘Undivided domination’ of West ‘coming to an end’ says President Putin

The Russian dictator spoke on the “neocolonialism” of Western civilisation, and how that will come to an end.

Putin warned the next decade could be as “dangerous” as the Second World War.

Speaking in his annual address, Putin said: “The West is uncapable of unilaterally governing… however much it tries to do that.”

He added: “I listen to the pulse of popular life… how rank and file citizens live.”

Mr Putin calls Nanci Pelosi a 'grandma'

He asked why the Democratic House Speaker visited Taiwan.

The Russian President accused Nanci of provoking tensions between China and Taiwan.

Putin calls on US to bring Ukraine to negotiations

The Kremlin leader suggested Russia was prepared to participate in peace talks.

"It's not a question about us, we are ready for negotiations.

"But the leaders in Kyiv decided not to continue negotiations with Russia," he told the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

Cancel culture ‘annihilates everything that is alive and creative’ – Putin

President Putin spoke on the “cancel culture”.

He said is “annihilates everything that is alive and creative” – and “stunts the growth of free thought”.

Putin added: “They should think harder… they cannot simply shift the blame on the Kremlin.”

He then quotes Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Possessed, saying: “Starting from unlimited freedom, I arrived at unlimited despotism.”

Putin claims eastern Donbas would not have ‘survived’ without Russia

The Russian dictator said in his speech today that Russian military intervention was necessary.

He went on to claim that the events of 2014, where protestors called for the pro-Russian President was forced out of office, lead to today’s events.

Putin hints at peace talks

Putin said: “Either we continue accumulating the burden of problems that is said to crush all of us or we can work together to find solutions functional if imperfect ones solutions capable of rendering our world more stable and safer.

“The crisis has taken on a truly global magnitude. It affects everyone and we should not enter into any illusions, humanity is essentially faced with two options.”

Putin mentions former UK prime minister Liz Truss

Putin said: “We never said anything proactively about possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia. We have only hinted in response to statements made by western leaders.

“Liz Truss said it directly in her conversation… The UK is a nuclear power…and she said that she’s prepared to do that – and no-one responded in any way.”

Putin denies Russia will use nuclear weapons

In his speech earlier, he accused the West of provocation.

He said: "We never intentionally said anything about the possibility of using nuclear weapons by Russia.

"We only responded with hints to (nuclear threats from) from Western leaders."

Human Rights Foundation chairman calls Putin a 'racist, homophobic, cranky old uncle'

The comments come after President Putin made his address to Russia, where he slammed "cancel culture".

Garry Kasparov wrote: "Putin’s speech so far sounds like a racist, homophobic cranky old uncle babbling about values while everyone rolls their eyes.

"But do not forget this man is a war criminal who is directing an onslaught of terror in Ukraine right now."

Putin recognises Taiwan as part of the People's Republic of China

In his address to the nation, he criticised the US for damaging its ties with China over Taiwan.