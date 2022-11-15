ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday AirPods deals 2022: the prices we expect to see this year

By Tabitha Baker
Once the mist clears after Friday's events, Cyber Monday AirPods deals are going to take over. We regularly see some of the best prices of the year during these holiday sales, and 2022 is set to prove no different. Whether you're upgrading your previous generation buds or you're just getting into Apple's luxury audio game, we're expecting to see plenty of price cuts across a range of models this year.

That's because we've got two sets of AirPods and two sets of AirPods Pro competing with each other in 2022's holiday sales. Last year's AirPods 3 might not have seen too many discounts over the course of the year, but even its first entry into Cyber Monday AirPods deas last year was fruitful - and that was months after release. Not only that, but if you're on the hunt for something cheaper, any discounts we do see on the newer generation will have a knock on effect over the second generation's costs as well. Considering we've already seen some of the lowest prices ever on this model in 2022, there's plenty to get excited about.

On the Pro side of things, we've got a brand spanking new set of buds to judge. The $249.99 second generation has already seen regular $10 discounts since release in September, which provides plenty of hope for some extra savings come November. However, potentially more exciting is the fact that the original buds are still on the shelves - and we could see some truly rock bottom prices here as retailers look to shift stock following the new release.

We've been tracking Cyber Monday AirPods deals for years now, so we know exactly what goes into a good price and where to find the best offers in November. That's why we're rounding up everything we expect to see in this year's sale - so that even if you miss out on Black Friday AirPods deals , you're still covered.

When will Cyber Monday AirPods deals begin?

While Cyber Monday AirPods deals are officially set for November 28 this year, we often see retailers carrying their Black Friday offerings over to the second sale. That means we'll be seeing 'Cyber Monday' generally kicking off from the weekend before, with the majority of retailers switching gears on the Sunday.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals

We'll be tracking all the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals right here when the time comes, but if you're going it alone we'd recommend checking out these retailers in November.

US:
Amazon: often has the best prices during sales events
B&H Photo: best for stock of older releases
Newegg: limited time discounts can offer brand new record lows
Verizon: often the first to offer record low prices but fewer sales
Walmart: price matches with Amazon

UK:
Amazon: regularly offers the lowest prices around
Argos: fewer sales but same day delivery available
Currys: best for free subscriptions in bundles
Laptops Direct: often beats record low prices but with £5 shipping
Very: price matches Amazon

How to find the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals

1. Don't wait for Monday

It's important to note that Cyber Monday AirPods deals might not officially kick off on Monday November 29 as expected. We usually see discounts continuing straight through from the Friday, which means you'll have the whole weekend to find more discounts. Our first tip for finding the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals, then, is don't wait for Monday if you miss out on the main Black Friday sale.

2. If you're after AirPods Max, keep an eye out for future discounts

We do see a handful of extra price drops on certain items during Cyber Monday. However, AirPods are some of the biggest offers during this sales period. The only area where we may see additional discounts is on the AirPods Max. With multiple different colorways, we could see some versions cheaper than others, with extra price drops coming late in the sale. If you're after AirPods Max, it's worth jumping on any record low prices you see, but keeping your items boxed up until the full period is over.

3. Price check

Once you've found the perfect Cyber Monday AirPods deal for you, it's worth making sure that you really getting the best price possible. Check your discount against other retailers to make sure nobody is offering a lower price, but also take a look at the additional extras that some stores may be offering. When a retailer can't beat its competition on price it will often throw in additional subscriptions or accessories for free, which can make it a much better deal overall.

What to expect from Cyber Monday AirPods deals 2022

Cyber Monday AirPods deals are set for some excellent opportunities this year. Whenever older models join new releases on the shelves we expect some heavy savings, and we've got two generations of AirPods and AirPods Pros side by side this year. That means we're excited for some record low prices across the range, supported by the fact that last year's new releases certainly weren't shy to a price cut. You'll find all our predictions for this year's Cyber Monday AirPods deals by model just below.

AirPods (Second Generation)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWTiD_0inNo3rx00

The second-generation AirPods are still around for 2022's Cyber Monday AirPods deals. The new AirPods 3s came perilously close to the MSRP of the 2019 model last year, but we're still seeing the two sets sitting side by side on the shelves. That's good news for those after some record low prices on the older true wireless earbuds, with costs plummeting.

Last year's offers set the bar at $99.99 for a pair of these buds, but we've already seen that discount exceeded in 2022. The record goes to a quick drop down to $79.99 at the start of October, but even during normal everyday sales these prices have been sitting at around $89.99. That former $79.99 sales price is the one we're predicting for November, though.

AirPods 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KR6TI_0inNo3rx00

Last year's Cyber Monday AirPods deals on the then-new third generation weren't as scant as we were expecting. In fact, we saw some excellent prices on the latest buds thanks to a $20 voucher at checkout, bringing the final cost down to $149.99 for a few hours. This discount even lasted through to Cyber Monday's offerings, though quickly jumped back up to $169.99. While we haven't see a similar price again since, we're expecting a return to $150 here.

AirPods Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ykWU_0inNo3rx00

This year's Cyber Monday AirPods deals on the Pro model come with the caveat of there being multiple versions, the latest being the new second generation. The previous model doesn't quite fit into Apple's lineup now, with a previous $169 - $189 sales price that interfered with the AirPods 3s, and a $249 MSRP to match the new model. You'll likely be looking to the new release for your deals this year, and considering we've already seen a $10 discount down to $239.99 there's hope out there.

We expect the second generation AirPods Pro to go the way of the AirPods 3 this year, with around $30 off for a $229.99 sales price.

AirPods Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117TY1_0inNo3rx00

The AirPods Max represent Apple’s most premium headphones. Originally launching in 2020 at $549, we’ve seen the luxury cups readily available at $479 throughout the year and, more recently, hitting $430 price lows. Usually you'll find these cups on sale for $489, which means we'll be looking for a price between $400 and $450 over the weekend.

Apple may want to keep this price for Black Friday, though. That means stock allocated for Cyber Monday AirPods deals might have run out by the time the weekend (or the Friday itself) is over. We would still expect to see a price lower than the usual $489 - $499 in this instance, but perhaps not at the rock bottom position that we might see on the Friday.

Last year's best Cyber Monday AirPods deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHEwZ_0inNo3rx00

US - Apple AirPods 3 | $179 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - We were seeing an additional $20 off at checkout on the new AirPods 3 in Amazon's sale last year, though this extra saving quickly left the shelves leaving a $10 discount in its place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVI5y_0inNo3rx00

US - AirPods second generation (2019) | $159 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - The second generation AirPods were jumping between this $109 position and a $99 sales price in last year's Cyber Monday AirPods sales.

UK - AirPods second generation (2019) | £119 £99 at Amazon Save £20 - You could grab a sub-£100 price on the previous second-generation AirPods at Amazon last year. That was an excellent price and well worth it if you were after a pair of the classic buds but didn't want to break the bank on one of the latest models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdV2p_0inNo3rx00

UK - Apple AirPods Pro | £239 £185 at Amazon
Save £40 - Amazon dropped this record low price on the AirPods Pro at the end of Thanksgiving week and we were still seeing it available by the time Cyber Monday AirPods deals rolled around. That beat the previous £189 price by an additional £4.

UK - AirPods second-generation wireless charging (2019) | 5 months Apple Music, Arcade & News+ | £168 £149 at Currys
Save £19 - Currys was offering one of the better prices we'd seen all year on this model - and you could pick up up to five months of Apple services for free. If you were keen to test out some additional subscriptions, then, this was excellent value.

We're rounding up plenty more Cyber Monday deals: take a look at the best Cyber Monday iPad deals and best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals available this year. We're also tracking all the biggest AirPods Pro deals around.

