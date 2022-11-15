Newegg Cyber Monday deals 2022: what to expect from the sales

Newegg Cyber Monday deals are renowned for offering excellent value even well after the traditional holiday sales have come to an end. With the graphics card shortage easing and plenty of gaming laptops already hitting record low prices, we're expecting big things from this retailer in 2022. Whether you're on the hunt for components, PCs, or home accessories, there's sure to be savings in each of Newegg's expansive categories. From additional rebates to bundles and excellent renewed prices, there's plenty of extra incentives up for grabs.

We've seen Newegg offering up some of the largest price cuts on the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops in recent years. Previous Newegg Cyber Monday deals even topped the charts in these categories. However, we're also holding out for discounts on graphics cards, chairs, desks, and everything in between.

You'll find all our expectations for this year's sale right here, but we're also rounding up exactly when you should be hunting for the best Newegg Cyber Monday deals - and which areas this retailer will likely serve best in 2022. Hint: this is going to be a wild ride if you're after Cyber Monday gaming PC deals or Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals .

However, it's true that the biggest savings will likely be reserved for official Newegg Black Friday deals , so we wouldn't recommend waiting for the second sale.

When will Newegg Cyber Monday deals start?

Newegg Cyber Monday deals will be starting on November 28 this year. However, Newegg have been prone to offering deals out as early as a week in advance so be sure to keep an eye on this retailer. We will likely see deals start on Black Friday and then carry over on the weekend.

What products will the best Newegg Cyber Monday deals be on?

If you're not sure what products we'll actually see then take a look below. Newegg sells a wide range of gaming hardware and tech but doesn't worry, we'll be highlighting all of the best deals on the day. If you want to snag the best deal then be sure to check out sales on Black Friday first as, historically, this is when the lowest prices have been.

Gaming PCs: price cuts on machines featuring 30 series cards

Gaming laptops: discounts on laptops from brands like MSI and ASUS

Oculus Quest: headsets and a range of accessories are available

Nintendo Switch: discounts on the newest OLED model

What to expect from Newegg Cyber Monday deals

Newegg has one of the widest ranges of gaming hardware and tech and during these sales periods, including Cyber Monday, we see them offer hundreds off of all sorts of devices. This year, we're hoping for discounts on some of the most recent machines, including those which have 30 series cards, especially considering that the 40 series cards have been released.

Newegg offers rebates often so if we see these occur this year then be sure to remember to send in for them to actually take advantage the Newegg Cyber Monday deals. Last year we saw $200 off of Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop - which brought it down to less than $1000. You could also get the Gigabyte Aero 15.6" RTX 3080 4K AMOLED gaming laptop for a whopping $800 off and an extra $200 rebate, giving you $1000 off in total.

If you were thinking about grabbing a Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 Deal then Newegg offered up some of those last year too, so we're hoping to see them again this year. You were able to get your hands on a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2.

Over the course of this year, we have seen Newegg offer up some decent price cuts to compete with sales such as Prime Day and Amazon Early Access deals. This makes us excited for the sales next months.

Last year's best Newegg Cyber Monday deals

ABS Gladiator | $3,000 $2,699.99 at Newegg

Save $300 - A surprisingly affordable Intel and RTX 3080 gaming PC, that's bettered by a brilliant discount and some exceptional components.

Features: Intel i7-11700KF, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD .



iBuyPower Slate Mono | $900 $799.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - Although you'll want to upgrade your storage option, but this is a great entry-level PC for a decent price. A solid CPU and mid-range GPU make for a good combo here.

Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD.

ABS Gladiator (RTX 3080) | $2,500 $2,299.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - It's one of the most affordable RTX 3080 gaming PCs that we've come across, and great value for money given the hardware available here.

Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | $1,900 $1,699.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - While a little on the pricier side for an RTX 3060 Ti machine, that's because it's utilizing the powerful Ryzen 7 5800X, using an AM4 motherboard. You'll have an easier time upgrading in the future, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

