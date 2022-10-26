Read full article on original website
Related
Boys soccer: Cancro's goal helps Lourdes edge Red Hook for Section 9 Class B title
MIDDLETOWN - The only thing missing, Alex Hooper said, was bottles of champagne being popped as is custom for professional sports teams following major triumphs. At this level, maybe $3 sparkling cider. But there was little absent from an Our Lady of Lourdes performance that again included a nail-biting win and a celebratory serenade...
Ottawa Hills boys blank Evergreen 5-0 to win fourth straight district soccer title
Ottawa Hills and Evergreen came into the Division III boys soccer district title game with identical records but on separate paths. The state powerhouse Green Bears rolled to their fourth straight district championship with a 5-0 over the upstart and gutsy Vikings. No. 6 ranked Ottawa Hills (15-4-1) scored three first-half goals, including two in the first 10 minutes, on its home turf. The Green Bears advanced to play No. 11 ranked Hanover United (17-1-2) on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Sandusky Perkins. Ottawa Hills has reached the state final four in each of the past two seasons.
Comments / 0