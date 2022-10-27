Trump news – live: Trump announces four midterm rallies as Jan 6 committee serves him subpoena

Donald Trump has announced a batch of rallies across four different states in the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Florida as crucial Senate races go down to the wire.

However, he has not yet announced plans to travel to some of the most competitive states in the country, notably Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.

The news comes just as Mark Meadows , who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.

On another legal front, the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents hoarded by Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago is reportedly focusing on a former White House valet, Walt Nauta , who worked closely with Mr Trump during and after his presidency – and who was apparently sometimes charged with moving documents between rooms.