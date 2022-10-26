Ottawa Hills and Evergreen came into the Division III boys soccer district title game with identical records but on separate paths. The state powerhouse Green Bears rolled to their fourth straight district championship with a 5-0 over the upstart and gutsy Vikings. No. 6 ranked Ottawa Hills (15-4-1) scored three first-half goals, including two in the first 10 minutes, on its home turf. The Green Bears advanced to play No. 11 ranked Hanover United (17-1-2) on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Sandusky Perkins. Ottawa Hills has reached the state final four in each of the past two seasons.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO