Lightning end road trip with late-game heroics vs. Sharks
The Lightning needed every minute of regulation to pull out a win on the final leg of their three-game West Coast road trip. After surrendering a one-goal lead going into the third period, the Lightning got the winning goal from Nikita Kucherov with 56.2 seconds left in the third period to seal a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Saturday afternoon at the SAP Center.
Ottawa Hills boys blank Evergreen 5-0 to win fourth straight district soccer title
Ottawa Hills and Evergreen came into the Division III boys soccer district title game with identical records but on separate paths. The state powerhouse Green Bears rolled to their fourth straight district championship with a 5-0 over the upstart and gutsy Vikings. No. 6 ranked Ottawa Hills (15-4-1) scored three first-half goals, including two in the first 10 minutes, on its home turf. The Green Bears advanced to play No. 11 ranked Hanover United (17-1-2) on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Sandusky Perkins. Ottawa Hills has reached the state final four in each of the past two seasons.
