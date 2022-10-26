North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit. Notice of Intent to Issue a NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0035149 Seven Devils Resort WWTP The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person(s) listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice. The Director of the NC Division of Water Resources (DWR) may hold a public hearing should there be a significant degree of public interest. Please mail comments and/or information requests to DWR at the above address. Interested persons may visit the DWR at 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 to review the information on file. Additional information on NPDES permits and this notice may be found on our website: http://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-resources-permi… by calling (919) 707-3601. Water Resources Management, Inc. (151 Mr Bish Blvd, Boone, NC 28607) has applied to renew NPDES permit NC0035149 for its Seven Devils Resort WWTP (870 Devils Lake Dr, Seven Devils, Watauga County), discharging 100% domestic wastewater to a UT of the Watauga River, Watauga River Basin, Watauga County. This permit approves phased flows, currently 0.020 MGD (next phases, upon approval: 0.070 MGD and 0.120 MGD). Currently Fecal Coliform, Ammonia Nitrogen, and Total Residual Chlorine (TRC) are water-quality limited. This discharge may affect future wasteload allocations to this portion of the watershed. (Public Notice will run in The Watauga Democrat on 10/26/22.)

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO