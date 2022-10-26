ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schnecksville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lccc.edu

ASD Students Have Debt-Free Pathway to Associate Degree Thanks to Grant

At a news conference today, Lehigh Carbon Community College and PA Senator Pat Browne announced the awarding of a $106,000 grant to support a collaboration between LCCC and the Allentown School District (ASD). These funds come from a grant obtained by Senator Browne through the 2022-23 budget process. The Tuition-...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy