Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Winner! $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at This Hudson Valley Store
If you haven't been following the rising Powerball jackpot over the last few weeks, the jackpot has gotten into the range where everyone is talking about it. I'm one of those "jackpot chaser" players that really only plays when the jackpot gets over $500 million, I'm not sure why, it's not like I couldn't use ANY amount of lottery winnings but that really is the only time I ever go and buy a ticket.
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
Cannabis company opens new facility in Hudson Valley
Cresco Labs announced on Tuesday, October 25 that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this week on Thursday, October 27. Cresco Labs is opening a new cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility in Hudson Valley.
DEC researchers net giant 154-pound lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake
A team of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) researchers recently netted an enormous lake sturgeon as part of on ongoing study to monitor population levels of the rare fish in Cayuga Lake. The massive sturgeon measured 77.6 inches in length and weighed 154 pounds, almost twice the...
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Empire State stimulus sends hundreds of dollars to New York state residents
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you have a family in New York state, here's some fantastic news that will impact your wallet. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finances, you will be receiving at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. That's the first payment. What about the second payment?
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
Who Won New York’s Gubernatorial Debate? Twitter Erupts
The New York gubernatorial debate took place and after watching it I'm not quite sure what to make of it but the Twitter universe seems to have it all figured out. The race for New York's next governor is heating up and tonight we saw our first and only debate promised between our current Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin. The debate was held exclusively on Spectrum and was filmed at Pace University.
Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York
I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
Clarkstown Schools Chief Is One of Hudson Valley's Highest Paid Superintendents
According to a new report from the State Education Department, Dr. Marc Baiocco, Clarkstown Central School district's superintendent, is one of New York State's highest-paid superintendents. The Clarkstown superintendent is listed as the seventh highest-paid superintendent in New York. Baiocco receives a total compensation package of nearly $424,000. Central Islip's...
Don’t Forget to Change Your Clocks to End Daylight Saving Time in New York
Tis the season. The leaves are changing and so are the clocks in New York. Daylight Saving Time (DST) is ending and most of us will have to move the clocks back one hour. Everyone outside of Hawaii and most of Arizona that is - the two states where time stays the same all year long and has since the 1960s.
