ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Eagle

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
101.5 WPDH

Winner! $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at This Hudson Valley Store

If you haven't been following the rising Powerball jackpot over the last few weeks, the jackpot has gotten into the range where everyone is talking about it. I'm one of those "jackpot chaser" players that really only plays when the jackpot gets over $500 million, I'm not sure why, it's not like I couldn't use ANY amount of lottery winnings but that really is the only time I ever go and buy a ticket.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes

Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

DEC researchers net giant 154-pound lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake

A team of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) researchers recently netted an enormous lake sturgeon as part of on ongoing study to monitor population levels of the rare fish in Cayuga Lake. The massive sturgeon measured 77.6 inches in length and weighed 154 pounds, almost twice the...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
J.R. Heimbigner

Empire State stimulus sends hundreds of dollars to New York state residents

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you have a family in New York state, here's some fantastic news that will impact your wallet. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finances, you will be receiving at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. That's the first payment. What about the second payment?
Hot 99.1

One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter

As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Who Won New York’s Gubernatorial Debate? Twitter Erupts

The New York gubernatorial debate took place and after watching it I'm not quite sure what to make of it but the Twitter universe seems to have it all figured out. The race for New York's next governor is heating up and tonight we saw our first and only debate promised between our current Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin. The debate was held exclusively on Spectrum and was filmed at Pace University.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York

I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
rocklanddaily.com

Clarkstown Schools Chief Is One of Hudson Valley's Highest Paid Superintendents

According to a new report from the State Education Department, Dr. Marc Baiocco, Clarkstown Central School district's superintendent, is one of New York State's highest-paid superintendents. The Clarkstown superintendent is listed as the seventh highest-paid superintendent in New York. Baiocco receives a total compensation package of nearly $424,000. Central Islip's...
CLARKSTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy