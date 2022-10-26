ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

ComicBook

The Santa Clauses Is Getting Its Own Winter Wonderland Attraction

Tim Allen first played Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus in The Santa Clause back in 1994 and went on to portray the iconic character again in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, more than 15 years after the threequel, Allen is returning for a new series titled The Santa Clauses. If you're excited for the show to hit Disney+ next month and you live in New York City, Bucket Listers has an exciting new attraction for folks looking to add to their holiday cheer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Jules Bass Dies: Producer Of Stop-Motion Holiday Classics ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ & ‘The Year Without A Santa Claus’ Was 87

Jules Bass, whose work as a producer and director of stop-motion and animated television specials such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and The Year Without A Santa Claus has become an integral part of the holiday season for generations, died today in Rye, New York, of age-related illnesses. He was 87. His death was confirmed by publicist Jennifer Fisherman Ruff. Bass was working in advertising in New York City when, in 1960, he teamed up with an art director at ABC named Arthur Rankin Jr. to form a film production company called Videocraft International. The company...
RYE, NY
New Jersey Stage

Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center

It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Stevie Van Zandt And Wakaya Perfection Create Little Steven's Underground Apothecary

Stevie Van Zandt has joined forces with mission-driven wellness enterprise Wakaya Perfection to create Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary, a new line of boutique teas, coffees, and other holistic products available now exclusively via wickedcoolwellness.com. All products utilize Wakaya Perfection’s range of single-sourced wellness ingredients, including Australian Manuka Honey, Organic Pink Fijian Ginger, Fijian Kava, Fijian & Nicaraguan Turmeric, Peruvian Maca, and other locally grown and harvested elements from small farms all around the world.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

"Around the Sun" podcast to Release Season 2 Episodes

Around the Sun, the popular podcast series starring iconic and well-known actors from stage and screen will begin dropping its second season on October 29, 2022 with new episodes dropping until early 2023. Created by Brad Forenza and presented via the Broadway Podcast Network, this new season follows the success of the first series of short audio dramas (averaging 10 minutes each) that tell a different story. Together, they all tie in. The stories are engaging, interesting, different, insightful, humorous, inspiring and just fun to listen to as each actor's voice is a joy to hear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

