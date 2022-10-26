Read full article on original website
The Santa Clauses Is Getting Its Own Winter Wonderland Attraction
Tim Allen first played Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus in The Santa Clause back in 1994 and went on to portray the iconic character again in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, more than 15 years after the threequel, Allen is returning for a new series titled The Santa Clauses. If you're excited for the show to hit Disney+ next month and you live in New York City, Bucket Listers has an exciting new attraction for folks looking to add to their holiday cheer.
Jules Bass Dies: Producer Of Stop-Motion Holiday Classics ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ & ‘The Year Without A Santa Claus’ Was 87
Jules Bass, whose work as a producer and director of stop-motion and animated television specials such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and The Year Without A Santa Claus has become an integral part of the holiday season for generations, died today in Rye, New York, of age-related illnesses. He was 87. His death was confirmed by publicist Jennifer Fisherman Ruff. Bass was working in advertising in New York City when, in 1960, he teamed up with an art director at ABC named Arthur Rankin Jr. to form a film production company called Videocraft International. The company...
Bordentown Regional High School presents "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- The family friendly play Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be presented Saturday, November 19th at 2:00pm and 6:30pm at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center. This production will be performed by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. Cookies and milk will be served following the 2:00pm performance.
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
Stevie Van Zandt And Wakaya Perfection Create Little Steven's Underground Apothecary
Stevie Van Zandt has joined forces with mission-driven wellness enterprise Wakaya Perfection to create Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary, a new line of boutique teas, coffees, and other holistic products available now exclusively via wickedcoolwellness.com. All products utilize Wakaya Perfection’s range of single-sourced wellness ingredients, including Australian Manuka Honey, Organic Pink Fijian Ginger, Fijian Kava, Fijian & Nicaraguan Turmeric, Peruvian Maca, and other locally grown and harvested elements from small farms all around the world.
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Online Book Discussion Group
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute of Holocaust and Genocide Studies will launch a new, online book discussion group, “Books for Change,” on November 11th. The program will begin with a discussion of Deborah Cadbury’s book, The School That Escaped the Nazis, Friday, November 11...
"Around the Sun" podcast to Release Season 2 Episodes
Around the Sun, the popular podcast series starring iconic and well-known actors from stage and screen will begin dropping its second season on October 29, 2022 with new episodes dropping until early 2023. Created by Brad Forenza and presented via the Broadway Podcast Network, this new season follows the success of the first series of short audio dramas (averaging 10 minutes each) that tell a different story. Together, they all tie in. The stories are engaging, interesting, different, insightful, humorous, inspiring and just fun to listen to as each actor's voice is a joy to hear.
Austin Film Festival review: ‘Golden Delicious’ explores an Asian-Canadian teen’s coming out
“Golden Delicious” has a lot of the standard ingredients in a coming-out tale: attraction, then confusion, then hiding and then accepting. But it has a few differences that are notable. One of the two gay teenage guys is a basketball star who is out and proud, while the other is in a relationship with a girl.
Former US Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky to Celebrate Release of His Memoir at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University Center for the Arts will welcome former three-term US Poet Laureate and Long Branch, NJ native Robert Pinsky for an evening of conversation in celebration of the release of his memoir Jersey Breaks on November 10th at 7:30pm in the Great Hall Auditorium.
Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series presents Dawn Potter
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series continues on Thursday, November 10, with a reading by Dawn Potter. This event, in Washington Township, Warren County, begins at 7:30pm is free and open to the public. Dawn Potter is the author or editor of nine books of prose...
How the cartoonist behind The Addams Family defused fear, with dead-on humor
Charles Addams' goal was never to create fear, but to defuse it — infusing the horror with a playfulness that appealed even to those who prefer daylight to the witching hour.
