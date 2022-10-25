Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WVU women face Fairmont State in basketball exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown on Sunday for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast...
WVNews
Fairmont State beaten at home by MEC leaders
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After falling behind early in the opening quarter, Notre Dame College (OH) scored 30 unanswered points and picked up a 30-6 road win over Fairmont State on Saturday at Duvall-Rosier Field. Notre Dame (7-2, 7-1 Mountain East Conference) outgained Fairmont State, 369-277, in the...
WVNews
WVU Football CJ Donaldson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Midway through the fourth quarter, fans at Mountaineer Field b…
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 41-31 loss to TCU. The Mountaineers fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference.
WVNews
West Virginia University Homecoming royalty crowned Saturday as Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy honored
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While the WVU football team’s efforts fell short in a 41-31 loss to TCU, the university celebrated Homecoming with an expanded week of activities filled with school pride. The traditional festivities culminated Saturday with the crowning of Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy as...
WVNews
Blue Devils outlast Licking Valley in thriller, 37-30
CENTENARY, Ohio (WV News) — What a difference a quarter makes. Down 16-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Gallia Academy football team scored 30 unanswered points in the second on the way to a 37-30 home victory over the Licking Valley Panthers in the first round of the playoffs Friday evening.
WVNews
WVU Football Lanell Carr Lee Kpogba Front
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Satu…
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers put up 431 total yards, but allowed the Horned Frogs 21.3 yards per completion and yielded five touchdowns of 29 yards or greater. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
WVNews
Missed opportunities cost West Virginia dearly in upset bid vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A week after putting forth the worst performance of the Neal Brown era in a 48-10 beatdown at Texas Tech, the Mountaineer football team responded with effort and resilience against No. 7 TCU. While West Virginia’s strain and desire were positives, unfortunately the thing WVU will...
WVNews
WVU Football Neal Brown Front (1).JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A week after putting forth the worst performance of the Neal Brown era i…
WVNews
Marauders shutout by Harvest Prep
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WV News) — Perennial state power the Harvest Prep Warriors scored early and often and coasted to a 47-0 win over the Meigs Marauders in Division V, Region 19 State Football Playoff action Friday night on the campus of World Harvest Prep in Canal Winchester. The...
WVNews
Coastal Carolina uses fast start to top Marshall 24-13
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grayson McCall had a touchdown run and a scoring pass as Coastal Carolina did most of its damage in the first quarter in a 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday night. McCall opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 1029/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
WVNews
Point Pleasant girls soccer heading to state after 1-0 (6-5) shootout win over Winfield
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant Lady Knights' soccer team is heading to the State Tournament in Beckley. This is thanks to a 1-0 (6-5) shootout win they scored in their Region IV final game against Winfield in Point Pleasant on Thursday night in which neither team ever gave up or gave in.
WVNews
Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats WVU 41-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You can have all the computers you want, armed by trained analysts, and toss in even a little artificial intelligence to go with the human intelligence as a football coach. You can run numbers like you run plays, prepare game plans, set up matchups...
WVNews
Point Pleasant boys soccer advances to state with 4-1 with over St. Joes
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Like the Point Pleasant girls team, the Big Blacks' boys soccer team also clinched a state tournament berth on Thursday night. In the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader in Point Pleasant, head coach Chip Wood's team won their Region IV title game against visiting St. Joe's (Huntington) by a final score of 4-1.
WVNews
Friday's football roundup: Rebels end season against Tartans
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WV News) — The third time was the charm. The South Gallia football team hit the road to face off against the Sciotoville East Tartans for the third time in 2022, this time in the playoffs.
WVNews
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
WVNews
snapshot_Oct29125141.png
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia put up a good fight against the No. 7 team in the country,…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Comments / 0