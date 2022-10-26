Read full article on original website
October 28 – The spookier side of the wilderness gets revealed with the Skins and Skeletons Ranger Talk at 2 p.m. at Bentsen-RGV State Park, 2800 S. Bentsen Palm Dr. in Mission. Meet at La Familia Nature Center near park entrance for that event. Scheduled programs are free with park admission. Call 956-584-9156 to confirm the program schedule.
Museum to feature four Valley veterans as hometown heroes
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley veterans will be in the spotlight as the Museum of South Texas History applauds hometown heroes. The museum will feature local veterans and include their personal collections in the temporary exhibit “Hometown Heroes of South Texas: A Veterans Day Exhibit,” which opens at 10 a.m. Nov. 5. […]
City of Mission- ORDINANCE NO. 5240
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MISSION, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CITY OF MISSION ANIMAL RESCUE AND ADOPTION ADVISORY BOARD “MISSION PAWSIBLE,”, SECTION 1-B COMPOSITION. READ, CONSIDERED AND PASSED THIS THE 24TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2022. Norie Gonzalez Garza, Mayor. Attest: Anna Carrillo, City Secretary.
29th annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival returns in November
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival is preparing bird lovers across the nation for a four-day festival offering field trips, featured speakers, children’s programs and family activities. According to the birding festival, the U.S. has over 800 species of birds, and nearly 500 of these species can be found in the […]
‘Just fun’: Edinburg to host Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg will host its annual Halloween Fall Festival and drive-by Trunk or Treat events this week. A Facebook post from the City of Edinburg encouraged residents to bring their family and friends to the two-day festivities. “We usually have thousands of people show up, and it’s just fun […]
Sullivan City censures councilman over Facebook post
The Sullivan City Council censured City Councilman Julian Peña on Monday for criticizing other members of the City Council on Facebook. Mayor Alma Salinas said the Facebook post, which contained inaccurate information, had created animosity in the community. “If you’re posting something, well, it needs to be the truth,”...
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE- City of La Joya
City of La Joya, Texas, in informing the General Public regarding to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Facilities (CF) Equipment Grant Program application submittal for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) purposes. A public meeting will be held to give citizenry an opportunity to become acquainted with the project...
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
Harlingen food pantry keeping record of who receives food
Thousands of people turn to local food pantries to help keep food on the table, but some can also try to take advantage of the situation. The Valley has a large food need, and one local organization in Cameron County says they are working to meet that need by taking applications to help keep track of who receives food.
Taqueria earns 13th ‘Food 4 Thought: TOP Performer’ sticker
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Maria Alejos owner of Taqueria Jalisco is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at...
Pharr Chamber was to have held the third and final CD 15 candidate forum today
PHARR, Texas – Today, Oct. 27, was due to be the day the third and final candidate forum took place featuring the two candidates running for Congressional District 15. The event, hosted by the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce, was to have taken place at the Pepe Salinas Memorial Civic Center. It would have featured Republican Party candidate Monica De La Cruz and Democratic Party candidate Michelle Vallejo.
RGV non-profit helping area families with several meals
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, high gas prices and inflation, it can be a challenge for many families across the Valley to put food on the table. One non-profit is stepping in to help by donating funds to the food bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The Rotary Club of […]
Valley law enforcement agencies holding drug take back events on Saturday
Several law enforcement agencies across the Valley are participating in a drug take-back initiative on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations across the Valley, the public can dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications. The events are part of the DEA's biannual National Prescription Drug...
Death Notices
PALMHURST – Shay Butterfras, 79, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. RIO GRANDE CITY – Marta Villarreal Cantu, 51, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mission Regional Medical Center. Emily Flores. MISSION – Emily Flores, 24, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20,...
McAllen International Airport celebrates Dia de los Muertos with public altar
A Dia De Los Muertos display unveiled Thursday at the McAllen International Airport. The traditional ofrenda can be found in the airport lobby. An Azteca tradition that continues to be celebrated thousands of years later, El Dia De Los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — is about celebrating the lives of those lost.
The UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus is a 1947 Dream Coming to Life
Dr. Michael B. Hocker, MD, MHS, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and senior vice president for UT Health RGV acted as master of ceremonies during what he called “a landmark event.” He welcomed everyone to what will be UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus. “From what you see, anything that looks like a hayfield except for a few small pieces here and there, all that is UTRGV property,” he said. It was mentioned that 38 acres were acquired for the campus.
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
‘The acting bug bit me’
This article appeared in the Oct. 7 issue of the Progress Times. Mission HS grad JT Campos talks acting in the TV/film industry and Queen of the South. Mission High School graduate Joseph Thomas ‘JT’ Campos never imagined acting would change his life. The Queen of the South actor tells his experience in the TV and film industry as he works to represent Chicano culture and his South Texas roots.
Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
