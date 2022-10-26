Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Related
PropTech Pioneer Tour24 Names Dorota Firek as VP of Marketing, Announces Deployment of Platform to ECI Group
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Tour24, a mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and gives property management teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that ECI Group has started deployment of its platform across its entire portfolio. According to Atlanta-based multifamily owner and developer ECI, 85 percent of tours organized through Tour24 are completed on the day that they are scheduled – and 72 percent occur within an hour. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005244/en/ Dorota Firek, VP of Marketing, Tour24 (Photo: Business Wire)
100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next
We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
architizer.com
Ecole Primaire Santiguyah Enhances Access to High-Quality Education in Rural Areas of Guinea
Ecole Primaire Santiguyah – The project “Ecole Primaire Santäiguyah” is an equal collaboration of three academic institutions – the German PBSA/ University of Applied Sciences DüsseldorfDuesseldorf, the German RWTH Aachen University, and the Guinean ISAU/ Institut Superieur d’Architecture et d’Urbanisme. A few years ago, the German KfW (German state-owned development bank) asked the Universities to research, develop, build and test a new sustainable standard school prototype for the Guinean Ministry of Education. The objective was to enhance access to high-quality education in rural areas of Guinea with sustainable educational buildings, as well as making the use of regional materials and local building traditions more visible; important was the participation in collective social community processes.
myscience.org
Water for Peace and Development: SCI PhD candidate attends World Water Forum
In a new blog post on the SCI blog PhD researcher Chantal V. Bright writes about water for peace and development and her attendance at the World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal, earlier this year. Drawing on her experiences at the conference as well as her own research Chantal encourages...
myscience.org
Schmidt Futures selects Imperial for $148M initiative to accelerate AI research
Imperial College London and eight leading universities across the world will launch the next frontier of scientific discovery through AI. The Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship , a programme of Schmidt Futures , aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying AI to research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It will drive breakthroughs across a range of scientific fields - from using AI to support the proof of new mathematical theorems, to automatic chemists, to helping produce and store energy more efficiently.
President of International Franchise Association Discusses New Initiative to Increase Black Ownership in Franchising
In early 2021, the International Franchise Association (IFA) launched the historic Black Franchise Leadership Council as part of the long-established Diversity Institute. The council aims to increase business ownership and generational wealth among Blacks. About 30% of franchises are minority-owned, according to IFA statistics, but only 8% of franchises are Black-owned.
Learning Acceleration and Assessment Strategies in 100 Large Urban Districts
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. New national test scores again show that students have critical gaps in skills and knowledge as a result of pandemic-induced school disruptions. The dip in reading and math achievement on the National Assessment of Educational Progress speaks to the continued need for instruction that exposes students to engaging, grade-level content combined with targeted help for those who missed certain skills. This learning acceleration strategy can be more effective than remediation, in which students work their way through material below their grade level to address learning gaps.
getnews.info
Red Star Immigration Delivers Effective Visa Services
Red Star Immigration is a genuine spot where one can easily carry on to fulfill their desires to fly abroad, having expertise of 10 years. The company has been serving its customers with complete transparency and honesty. California – October 25, 2022 – Looking for a reliable immigration company that...
Comments / 0