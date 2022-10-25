ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 15

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

See Which McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys Are Being Listed for $300K(!!) Online

If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you might have found a lot of people talking about ONE popular thing — McDonald’s!. Between their launch of limited-edition adult Happy Meals and the return of the Boo Bucket Halloween-themed Happy Meals, there are a lot of people talking about Mickey D’s right now. And now, some of those collectibles are being listed for BIG bucks on eBay!
thebrag.com

The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online

McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
ohmymag.co.uk

KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today

With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant

Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
Greyson F

Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers

Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy