Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Said She Has No Intention Of Touring Again And, Of Course, It's The Most Selfless Reason
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Recasts Geralt of Rivia With Liam Hemsworth, Henry Cavill to Exit Series
“The Witcher” will be returning for Season 4 on Netflix, though the hit fantasy series will be missing one familiar face. Henry Cavill will exit the series after the upcoming third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over the lead role of Geralt of Rivia. The streamer announced the news on Saturday afternoon, with both Hemsworth and Cavill releasing statements regarding the shift in casting. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement...
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
buckinghamshirelive.com
Take That announce only UK show of 2023
Take That are to headline the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park next summer. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will reunite on Saturday July 1 for their only UK live date of the year. They will be joined by chart-topping Irish band The Script and the recently...
What is leaving Netflix in November 2022?
It was nice knowing ya… You better hurry. With a turn of the calendar to next month, some shows and movies on your Netflix account are departing the streaming service soon. Below is a full list of everything that is leaving Netflix in November 2022: November 1 8 Mile/Netflix 8 Mile (2002) Aagey Se Right (2009) Aamir (2008) ABCD 2 (2015) ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) Are We There Yet? (2005) Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011) Barfi! (2012) Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) Chance Pe Dance (2010) Christmas in the Heartland (2017) Chup Chup Ke (2006) Despicable Me (2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013) ...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Exclusive Pride of Britain performances from Tom Walker and Tom Grennan
We all watched and wept over the amazing stories on Pride of Britain this week, and loved the exclusive performances from Tom Walker and Tom Grennan. As the stars performed on the Pride of Britain show exclusively, their performances are here in full. The evening was, as always, a celebration...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Disney celebrates centenary with events around the world
The Walt Disney Company is to stage a worldwide celebration of its centenary next year with a string of immersive experiences, exhibitions and concerts next year. A preview of Disney 100 Years Of Wonder was hosted in London yesterday (Thursday, October 27) by TV presenter Emma Willis. The launch revealed...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Love Island star Andrew Le Page gets sign language tattoo for girlfriend Tasha
Andrew Le Page has got himself a tattoo with a message in sign language for his Love Island girlfriend Tasha Ghouri. Model and dancer Ghouri, 23, who was the villa’s first deaf contestant, said on Wednesday that the hand sign inked on Le Page’s body reads “I love you”. The tattoo also features her cochlear implant, which she uses to allow her to hear after she was born deaf.
buckinghamshirelive.com
High Wycombe Monopoly game revealed as special edition goes on sale
The wait is over - a Buckinghamshire town's very own version of popular board game Monopoly has arrived. The new special edition is available now and every property on the board is replaced by local landmarks and organisations. The High Wycombe edition of Monopoly is being unveiled today (Friday, October...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Henry Cavill confirms return as Superman for future DC films
British actor Henry Cavill has confirmed he will return as Superman in upcoming films for DC. He promised that fans would be rewarded for their patience. Caville said his recent cameo in Black Adam was “just a very small taste of things to come”. In a video post on Instagram, Cavill addressed fans directly, saying he had not wanted to spoil the news before fans had had a chance to see Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Jayde Adams' BBC Strictly Come Dancing Flashdance routine was ‘beautiful’, says Jennifer Beals
Jayde Adams says Flashdance actress Jennifer Beals contacted her to say that her performance on Strictly Come Dancing had been “beautiful”. The comedian told PA news agency that her “highlight” of her time on the popular BBC dance competition was performing a Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from the 1983 film.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Calling all Emmerdale fans - win a location tour and overnight stay
Beloved soap, Emmerdale, celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this month and we've got the ultimate prize to help one lucky fan celebrate. In honour of the soap’s fifth decade on our screens, we are giving readers the chance to win a classic Emmerdale location tour and an overnight stay nearby with dinner for two provided by Red Letter Days.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Best places to live in Buckinghamshire from tiny hamlets to commuter towns
The best places to live in Buckinghamshire have once again been named in an annual list published by a national lifestyle blog. Muddy Stilettos has rounded up the top 10 areas in the county to call home - with a few changes compared to 2022. Last year's list saw places...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tennis star Venus Williams' new mattress business inspired by fairytale nickname
Venus Williams has revealed her newest business venture, a mattress named after her. The 42-year-old tennis great has turned her seven Grand Slams and her fame into a series of product lines and is now unveiling a mattress collection. Like her other enterprises which include a clothing line and an...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Inside the Monopoly High Wycombe launch event as Buckinghamshire town's history and culture celebrated
It's official - High Wycombe has its own Monopoly board. The new game was unveiled at a special event on Friday (October 28) as it went on sale. Representatives of charities, landmarks and organisations that were picked to feature attended the launch at Wycombe Arts Centre on Friday, October 28. The event saw High Wycombe celebrated for its culture, history and identity.
buckinghamshirelive.com
How to keep cats safe as the clocks change this weekend
Burns Pet Nutrition has issued advice for keeping cats safe as the nights draw in ahead of the clocks changing. Autumn has been found to be the worst time of year for cats getting injured on the road, a study using data from Vets Now shows. That means drivers have...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda is selling a mince pie big enough for six people
Asda has launched the king of mince pies – The Extra Special Giant Mince Pie - costing £4.50 and enough for six people, making it perfect for festive get-togethers this Christmas. The mega pie sees an all-butter shortcrust pastry filled with mincemeat infused with brandy and port. Part...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Whiskey cocktails to add seasonal sparkle to gatherings with family and friends
Samuel Gelston’s Irish Whiskey has teamed up with mixologist Emily Doherty to show drinkers how to add seasonal sparkle to their gatherings with family and friends. Mixologist Emily looked to the past to re-create a classic cocktail for today’s whiskey enthusiasts. She said: “Established in Belfast in the 1830s, Samuel Gelston’s has a really unique history which is rooted in an Irish adventurer, Harry Neill, who made his fortune in the nineteenth century Australian Gold Rush before coming back to Ireland to take over the Gelston’s Whiskey business.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Guinea pig owner turns pets into cutest witches and wizards for Halloween photoshooto
Three little guinea pigs have become an internet sensation after their owner turned them into witches and wizards for Halloween. The guinea pigs can also be seen dressed as James Bond and Harry Potter, and driving Santa’s sleigh for Christmas. Nancy Ho Foster, 47, set up an Instagram page...
Comments / 0