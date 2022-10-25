“The Witcher” will be returning for Season 4 on Netflix, though the hit fantasy series will be missing one familiar face. Henry Cavill will exit the series after the upcoming third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over the lead role of Geralt of Rivia. The streamer announced the news on Saturday afternoon, with both Hemsworth and Cavill releasing statements regarding the shift in casting. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement...

