Goshen, NY

New York State Police along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking to locate a Goshen man who is wanted for the rape of a minor

nyspnews.com
 3 days ago
nyspnews.com

Bronx man arrested by State Police for Robbery, Assault and Grand Larceny

On October 4, 2022, around 10:45PM, the State Police responded to a call of a physical altercation on the Southern State Parkway eastbound near exit 13, town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Through the preliminary investigation it was learned there was a minor collision between two vehicles and both vehicles pulled...
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man shot twice in latest gun violence

NEWBURGH – A 45-year-old Newburgh man took one bullet to his upper chest and another to his right arm when shot just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Newburgh City Police said. The incident occurred inside a residence in the area of City Terrace and Van Ness Street. The victim...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Altercation Between Student and Teacher Following “Unknown Amount” of Marijuana Gummies

I can remember being back in high school and most days usually seemed indistinguishable from the rest. The only thing that mattered was seeing my friends every day, handing in my homework and hopefully doing well on whatever test or quiz I may have had to take. However, there were moments that would once in a while break up the monotony. Those moments were either fights or a similar event to the one that took place at Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) yesterday.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another shooting in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – One man was wounded in the latest gunfire in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred in a building on City Terrace at around 10 p.m. Thursday, EMS sources told Mid-Hudson News. City Police and Mobile Life Support Services were called to the scene. The condition of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Shore News Network

New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge

NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

