ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The ‘Miracle in a Jar’ Wrinkle Serum That Erases Fine Lines in a Few Uses Is on Major Discount at Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you combine the hydration benefits of a moisturizer with the anti-aging benefits of retinol? You get a truly “game-changing” serum that’ll give your skincare routine the facelift it needs. Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Serum uses the powers of vitamin A, as well as peptides and bio-retinol, to plump and tighten skin while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines. It’s the skincare trifecta we’ve all been searching for! It’s so effective that shoppers call it “a miracle...
goodmorningamerica.com

Sephora's 2022 Holiday Savings Event is officially here

Calling all beauty lovers! Sephora's much-anticipated holiday savings event is officially on. Shoppers at different Beauty Insider tiers will be able to save on the best in beauty, skin care and more until Nov. 7. How do the tiers work for the Sephora holiday event?. Rouge members can access the...
shefinds

This Is The Best Serum To Build Skin Strength And Elasticity, According To Beauty Experts

You may have long ago realized that serums are a bit like magical elixirs that can deliver potent ingredients to your skin and help with a variety of your skin concerns, from dryness to dark spots. Serums, which are applied after cleanser and before moisturizer (and sunscreen during the day), tend to hone in on one or two ingredients to boost the skin’s barrier and, in some cases, build collagen and elastin that make your skin stronger and more resistant to outside elements such as pollution and UV rays. But because of the explosion of products on the market, it’s more important than ever to read ingredient lists and shop according to effective ingredients. Dr. Simran Sethi, CEO/Founder of skin by Dr. Simran Sethi, offers insight on the best serum to build strength and elasticity.
AOL Corp

Sephora dropped hundreds of beauty gift sets before the major holiday sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There's nothing better than opening a shiny new...
shefinds

3 Haircuts To Ask For To Hide Signs Of Thinning, According To Stylists

If you’re experiencing natural hair thinning or loss with age, there are luckily plenty of ways to add more volume to your ‘do! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for three timeless, go-to and trendy haircuts to try this fall that will hide signs of thinning and elegantly frame your face.
shefinds

2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall

Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar

When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy