Spartanburg, SC

AFP

Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

At least 149 people were killed and scores more were injured in a stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst peacetime accidents. The fire department told AFP that at least 149 people, including two foreigners, had been killed in the stampede, which occurred around 10:00 pm (1300 GMT).
WASHINGTON STATE

