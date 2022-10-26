Read full article on original website
fortcampbell-courier.com
‘Leap of faith’: From leading Soldiers to guiding civilians, CSM Harbour talks 29-year Army legacy
After spending his childhood in rural Camdenton, Missouri, the opportunity to see the world as a Soldier was a new experience for Harbour. Now he reflects on his years of service and the day he hangs up his uniform for the last time Nov. 15. “The one thing that really...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Fort Campbell at Webster County
The Fort Campbell Falcons closed out the regular season Friday night on the road at Webster County. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the game. Take a look.
whopam.com
Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field
You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
clarksvillenow.com
Ferrari Stampi USA to expand at headquarters in Clarksville, adding 30 jobs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A company that creates molds and die for ceramic tiles will expand its Clarksville plant to add 30 new jobs over the next five years. Ferrari Stampi USA officials announced today that the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville, on Dunbar Cave Road.
newsfromthestates.com
Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment
A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
Clarksville carjacking leads to police chase into Kentucky
Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
AdWeek
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
WBKO
Women indicted in death of Scottsville man
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
Bicyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville crash
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Clarksville. Authorities confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard.
clarksvillenow.com
Several city employees in Clarksville will see raises after pay study
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some city employees will see a pay bump as officials continue efforts to bring wages more in line with industry standards. A 5% general wage increase for all regular city employees took effect on July 1, but that was only the first phase of the plan.
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
wilsonpost.com
Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday
NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
clarksvillenow.com
326 apartments at Rossview and Basham back up for vote, but neighbors still opposed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposed 326-unit apartment complex at Rossview Road and Basham Lane is back up for consideration after it was deferred last month. The topic received comments from several council members as discussion continued at the City Council meeting on Thursday. Concerns were raised previously...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Herndon Head-On Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car head-on near the intersection of Kentucky 345. A helicopter...
WSMV
Metro Schools investigation about toxic work environment complaints results in 1-day suspension for middle school principal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Public School internal investigation recommended a one-day suspension for the Executive Principal of Oliver Middle School. The investigation was sparked by complaints by current and former teachers surrounding a toxic work environment, among other things. The complaints told WSMV4 in July the environment led to a high turnover rate at the school.
