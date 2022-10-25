Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live with my fiancée, Alexandra, and we have lived in this apartment for two years. Our apartment is on the top floor of a brownstone in Park Slope, Brooklyn. A quirky, cozy attic in the trees is how we would describe it. We truly love so much about this space from the natural light to the “bonus” room in the back of the apartment through the bedroom, which doubles as our closet and Alexandra’s office. But we can’t say we love anything more than the private outdoor space off of the living room. From the views to the garden we’ve created this summer, the deck is such a special part of this apartment. The amount of character this small apartment has is what we fell in love with first, and what we continue to fall in love with.

