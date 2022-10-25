Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a cleaning pro and you’ll never buy products again with my simple tip – all you need is a $5 cloth
A CLEANING pro has revealed a simple tip that will save you from having to overspend on costly products ever again - all you’ll need is a $5 cloth. Jill, known as JillComesClean on Instagram, creates cleaning and organization videos for her over 337,000 followers. In one of her...
BHG
How to Clean Popcorn Ceilings Without Creating More of a Mess
Textured ceilings, commonly known as popcorn ceilings, were popularized in the 1950s and 1960s. They have come in and out of fashion, and are currently seeing a revival among homeowners who have rediscovered this low-cost, sound-muffling, imperfection-hiding, easy-to-apply ceiling covering. However, popcorn ceilings have some drawbacks. The delicate material crumbles...
intheknow.com
This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic
There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
This Brooklyn Brownstone Feels Like a Quirky, Cozy Attic in the Trees
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live with my fiancée, Alexandra, and we have lived in this apartment for two years. Our apartment is on the top floor of a brownstone in Park Slope, Brooklyn. A quirky, cozy attic in the trees is how we would describe it. We truly love so much about this space from the natural light to the “bonus” room in the back of the apartment through the bedroom, which doubles as our closet and Alexandra’s office. But we can’t say we love anything more than the private outdoor space off of the living room. From the views to the garden we’ve created this summer, the deck is such a special part of this apartment. The amount of character this small apartment has is what we fell in love with first, and what we continue to fall in love with.
veranda.com
How to Clean Your Hardwood Floors the Right Way, According to Experts
While hardwood floors are beautiful in nearly any home, they can also come with their fair share of maintenance. Pet hair, wine and food stains, and even just general dust and debris from your day-to-day living can scratch your floor and cause serious damage—which isn’t the look you’re going for when you have installed beautiful hardwood floors or want to maintain the original hardwood flooring of your home.
domino
Kelly Wearstler Just Showed Us a Chic Update to Those Spray-Foam Mirrors
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Remember those DIY spray-foam mirrors that the Internet was obsessed with a couple of years ago? Kelly Wearstler, our high priestess of luxe home design, does, and she put a chic new spin on the idea—and it thankfully doesn’t require a trip to the hardware store.
Do You Actually Have to Rake Your Leaves This Fall? Here’s What an Expert Has to Say
Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
A 588-Square-Foot Brooklyn Apartment Uses Wood and Rattan to Offset White and Black
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This is my first apartment by myself. The first place that I had complete autonomy to do whatever I wanted creativity wise and to truly create an oasis of peace and comfort. I let my plants be my pop of color and purposely picked plants that add a tropical element to this northeastern space.
100% Cotton Sheets and Bedding Are More Than Half Off During Way Day ($120 Quilt Sets! $40 Sheets!)
Wayfair is hosting a second, Fall version of its popular April Way Day. today, October 26 through tomorrow, October 27, and the deals are so good, you'll be saying Black Friday who? We don't know her. We're seeing deep discounts of up to 80 percent off rivaling the original Way Day, plus 50 percent off beds, 50 percent off furniture and 60 percent off rugs. And they're even thowing in free shipping! One thing that rarely goes on sale? Cotton sheets and bedding. Deals on popular brands like Tommy Bahama and Laura Ashley are on deep discount to almost outlet-level sales. Check out these incredible markdowns on sheets, duvets, sets and more:
Before & After: An Outdated, Blank Condo Now Has a Cool ‘Parisian Modern’ Aesthetic
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
This Viral TikTok Stone Wall Is Actually a Renter-Friendly Hack
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom
When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
This Twist on an Accent Wall Is a Small Space-Friendly Way to Separate Your Studio or Open Plan Layout
Savannah is Assistant Editor for the Home Team at Apartment Therapy. When she's not writing about style tips, product launches, or interviewing designers, you can catch her re-watching Gossip Girl or on Facetime with her grandma. Savannah is a proud HBCU graduate and Clark Atlanta University alumna who believes there's nothing good food can't fix.
This DIY Cemetery from TikTok Will Make Your House the Spookiest on the Block
If you’re really. into Halloween decor, you need to see this DIY cemetery — it is to die for. TikTok user @buildandcreatehome has a series of tutorials showing us how to make our own fake cemetery for the spooky season. In a video from last year, she demonstrates how to make headstones, a coffin, and a ghost candy chute.
Before and After: A Tiny Home Office Becomes a Sweet Nursery (and Family Gathering Spot) with the Same IKEA KALLAX Shelving as a Focal Point
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many designers and content creators that came before her, designer Katherine Thewlis of Haus Matter joined the popular, six-week-long One Room Challenge (which she took on during her first trimester of pregnancy, nonetheless!) to transform her former office into a nursery that’s so much more than just a place for her youngest to sleep.
7 Affordable Kitchen Upgrades to Help Your House Sell, According to Real Estate Agents
Laura Wheatman Hill (she/her) lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She has a masters of arts in teaching and has taught English, writing, and drama to students in preschool through adulthood. She has been published by CNN, Real Simple, Parents, and others. Follow. published Yesterday. If you ask...
This Is the New “It” Mirror, and You Can Find it for Just $75
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re familiar with the craft of tramp art, you probably have an image of intricately carved wooden boxes, lamps, mirrors, furniture, and frames in mind. Recently, however, I’ve been seeing an updated version of a tramp-inspired mirror — perhaps better identified or described as a cross-corner mirror —popping up all over the place, from social media to big home decor brand’s new collections. These pieces are a great addition to a gallery wall (see what designers Kennesha Poe-Buycks of Restoration House and Cassandra Lavalle put together above), but they can also hold their own in an entryway over a console or in a bedroom over a dresser. You can also use similar versions in powder rooms, and I’ve even seen a tiny tabletop tramp-inspired mirror on open kitchen shelving.
America’s Test Kitchen Shared the Secret to Cleaning a Burnt Dutch Oven — and It’s Shockingly Simple
Once a professional chef (in the lifetime before kids), Stephanie Ganz has written for Bon Appetit, Eater, BUST, and Virginia Living and is a regular contributor to Richmond Magazine. She lives in Richmond, Virginia with her husband, two girls, and one excellent cat. Follow her online: @salganz (Instagram) and @onioncloute (Twitter).
Apartment Therapy
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0