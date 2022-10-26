ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties

High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
Trade association offers hotel and restaurant owners in Southwest Florida $10K in disaster relief after Hurricane Ian

On Tuesday, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association launched a disaster relief fund designed to assist hospitality industry owners and employees after Hurricane Ian. Hotel and restaurant owners in Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Sarasota counties can apply. Through the FRLA Educational Foundation, the industry trade association has made grants available...
Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
Rick Nielsen’s Rock’N Vodka Rock Bus Is Rolling Around Tampa Bay All Weekend

Cheap Trick’s guitar player Rick Nielsen is diversifying his portfolio with a co-ownership of a new vodka brand. Rock’N Vodka, and also Rock ‘n Roll Tequila, are co-owned by Rick, and are currently looking for more investors, and spreading the word about the drinks with Rock Bus stops all around Tampa Bay all weekend. Rick has been hosting some of these stops and doing in-store bottle signings at select locations too. I don’t have any confirmation that he’ll be at any of these stops but anything is possible. Especially since Robin lives here anyway, it only makes sense Rick may stop in a spot or two.
Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings recipe

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday Night Football. Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°. Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven. Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°.
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland

Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
LAKELAND, FL
Florida's 'Cat Fund' estimates $10 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian

The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a state program that provides critical backup coverage to property insurers, is estimated to have $10 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian, officials said Wednesday. The program commonly known as the “Cat Fund” will be able to handle Ian’s financial hit, though it will go...
Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City

Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community

An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
