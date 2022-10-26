Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
usf.edu
Florida medical boards back proposal to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth
Jacob Riley took the day off school and made the drive from Gainesville to Orlando Friday to speak out at a joint committee meeting of the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine on the topic of gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Wiley, 17, started hormone...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
usf.edu
Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties
High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay looks to fill several call center positions
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said an influx in mental health and suicide calls has created a desperate need to fill call center positions.
usf.edu
Trade association offers hotel and restaurant owners in Southwest Florida $10K in disaster relief after Hurricane Ian
On Tuesday, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association launched a disaster relief fund designed to assist hospitality industry owners and employees after Hurricane Ian. Hotel and restaurant owners in Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Sarasota counties can apply. Through the FRLA Educational Foundation, the industry trade association has made grants available...
Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area leaders push for change to prevent deadly pedestrian crashes
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida remains one of the deadliest places for pedestrians in the country, and recent crashes in the Tampa Bay area are calling attention to the need for change during National Pedestrian Safety Month. The Tampa Bay area’s weather makes it easy to be outside, but it can...
Rick Nielsen’s Rock’N Vodka Rock Bus Is Rolling Around Tampa Bay All Weekend
Cheap Trick’s guitar player Rick Nielsen is diversifying his portfolio with a co-ownership of a new vodka brand. Rock’N Vodka, and also Rock ‘n Roll Tequila, are co-owned by Rick, and are currently looking for more investors, and spreading the word about the drinks with Rock Bus stops all around Tampa Bay all weekend. Rick has been hosting some of these stops and doing in-store bottle signings at select locations too. I don’t have any confirmation that he’ll be at any of these stops but anything is possible. Especially since Robin lives here anyway, it only makes sense Rick may stop in a spot or two.
fox13news.com
Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday Night Football. Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°. Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven. Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°.
Where you can get rid of old medications in Tampa Bay this weekend
Law enforcement across the country are offering places to safely dispose of medication for the Drug Enforcement Agency's Take Back Day on Saturday.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
fox13news.com
St. Pete approves 50 percent funding increase for Meals on Wheels as 800 seniors sit on waiting list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County provides thousands of senior’s no-cost meals each year, but the cost of those meals has increased along with the need in the community. In 2021, neighborly volunteers and staff delivered 633,500 meals to seniors. The cost per meal is...
Old becomes new again at Sunken Gardens history center
Sunken Gardens opened up its new history center this month, which is actually housed in the original entrance and gift shop dating back to the 1940s.
10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland
Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
Tampa food hall concept, The Hall at Midtown, isn't happening
Since the closure of Tampa Heights' flagship location, Wilson has opened two more of his state-of-the-art food halls.
usf.edu
Florida's 'Cat Fund' estimates $10 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian
The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a state program that provides critical backup coverage to property insurers, is estimated to have $10 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian, officials said Wednesday. The program commonly known as the “Cat Fund” will be able to handle Ian’s financial hit, though it will go...
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City
Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's endorsements for the 2022 election
You know, after you vote for Charlie Crist.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
