Thanksgiving dinner reservations due Nov. 16
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 invites the community and widowed members of the Post 28 family to a Thanksgiving Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dinner is free for members who are widowed and $10 for the community. The deadline to purchase...
Esther Jean Dorey, sweet, caring soul
Esther Jean Dorey, 86, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. She was born April 27, 1936, in Farmington, to the late Roland and Sarah Hopkins Ellers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three siblings, Irma Ellers, Shirley Downs and Roger Ellers.
Pot-Nets Lakeside donates to Christian Storehouse
Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Homeowners Association donated $900 in proceeds from a recent hot dog and bake sale to the Christian Storehouse in Millsboro. Shown are in back (l-r) Joseph Valerio, Matt Hickman, Maria Sutz and Heidi Daniel. In front are Nancy Bunting, Ken Smaniotto, Jennifer Quigley and Michael Crosby.
Parkinson’s group sets bowling fundraiser Nov. 4
The Parkinson’s Education and Support Group of Sussex County will host a bowling fundraiser from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Lefty’s Alley & Eats near Lewes. Local businesses are supporting the group with a donation of $500 each and some will be bringing their employees to bowl. Supporting businesses include Community Bank, Tidemark FCU, Aquacare Physical Therapy, Lewes Building Company, George Sherman Plumbing and Heating, Jack Lingo Realtor, Irish Eyes and Griswold Home Care. A silent auction will offer baskets from local restaurants such as Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, Bethany Blues and The Starboard; gift cards from local businesses such as Ocean Grill Long Neck, SoDel Concepts, Capriotti’s, Grotto Pizza; and wines, crafts, movie tickets and many more items.
Sea Gals support Community Resource Center food rescue
The community of Angola by the Bay’s Sea Gals social group awarded the proceeds of its weekly mini farmers markets Oct. 11 to a local organization. For years at the group’s monthly meetings, the Sea Gals have collected food for local charities. During the pandemic, when the group was not able to meet, volunteers started to collect food and monetary donations in the community parking lot once a month. This collection effort was then opened up to the entire community. This year alone, 10 carloads of food and $1,640 have been collected and delivered to the Community Resource Center in Rehoboth Beach.
32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicked off with an afternoon of fun Friday, Oct. 28. There were the Tyke Bike on the Boardwalk, shows at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the Schellville Express in Grove Park. If you’re seeing this Friday...
Cat & Mouse Press releases “Beach Holidays” short stories anthology
Cat & Mouse Press of Lewes announced the release of “Beach Holidays,” a collection of 27 short stories featuring a variety of holidays and set in Rehoboth Beach. Stories in the book are winners of the 2022 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest. A panel of six judges made the selections. The book is available from Browseabout Books, the contest sponsor, and other bookstores.
Halloween haunted walk at Friendly Flowers continues Oct. 28-31
To raise funds toward agricultural education scholarships for Cape Henlopen High School students, Friendly Flowers is hosting a Halloween haunted walk-through with animatronics from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31, at 12209 Coastal Highway, Milton. Donations will be accepted toward the goal of raising $20,000...
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Bruce Mogol
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Bruce Mogol and his wife, Gail Mogol, have been a Body Shop member for five years. “My wife and I have owned our condominium unit in downtown Rehoboth Beach for over 30 years. We love the relaxed, laid-back feel that Rehoboth Beach provides, as well as the convenience of so much to enjoy in short walking distance. We are both retired and find Rehoboth Beach a great place to spend an increasingly large portion of our available time now. I had been a distance runner for over 20 years until a knee operation five years ago caused me to convert to walking on the treadmill. We have been members of The Body Shop for the past five years. We both exercise almost every day and feel very much at home at The Body Shop. The staff have always made us feel welcomed, as if we are extended family.”
Halloween garb welcome at Lewes farmers market Oct. 29
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road. In the spirit of the Halloween season, farmers and volunteers will be decked out in ghoulish attire, and customers are welcome attend in costume as well. Prizes will be given to vendors for best costumes and best decorated tent, and to customers for best costume. There will be Halloween stickers for kids and more.
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
Night Without a Bed supports Family Promise
Family Promise of Southern Delaware hosted its second annual Night Without a Bed event Oct. 21 at Lewes Canalfront Park to raise funds and awareness of the plight of the homeless in the area. Participants from local youth and church groups, ages 12-16, and their adult chaperones slept outside in...
Georgetown homeless village is greatly needed
I have been working with our local homeless people for years now. The actual construction of these tiny homes in Georgetown is truly a gift for all and a wonderful solution. Thank you, Sussex County and Georgetown, for providing a safe solution for our neighbors who have been living in tents and cars. Thank you to the businesses and individuals who have given financial help.
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Frasier
Meet Frasier, a 4-year-old Hound/Pitbull mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: frasier, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
Big Chill Surf Cantina sets Sling N’ Squash contest Nov. 12
Big Chill Surf Cantina will host its 5th Annual Sling N’ Squash Competition from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at 19406 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. The popular gourd-throwing event – formerly known as Big Chill’s Pumpkin Chuckin’ – requires incredible feats of strength as competitors are judged by how far they can toss a pumpkin using nothing but pure strength and technique. There are no cannons or catapults allowed, only body parts.
News Briefs 10/28/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Nov. 1, or Tuesday, Nov. 8. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. That is the only scheduled meeting in November. Rehoboth stormwater task force to meet. The...
Hometown Heroes October banner dedication is held
Members of the Bridgeville community converged on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Bridgeville Public Library to honor those whose Hometown Heroes banners will be displayed throughout the town from now until the Christmas decorations are erected. Karen Johnson told the audience how the hometown banners project was initially born; it was a senior project that her son began. From there it grew. On that day, 40 veterans were honored with a “Hometown Hero” banner.
Sussex Academy holds Homecoming festivities
Sussex Academy in Georgetown held its annual Homecoming festivities Oct. 13. In addition to a pep rally, the school’s athletics program hosted home volleyball and soccer matches.
