The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Bruce Mogol and his wife, Gail Mogol, have been a Body Shop member for five years. “My wife and I have owned our condominium unit in downtown Rehoboth Beach for over 30 years. We love the relaxed, laid-back feel that Rehoboth Beach provides, as well as the convenience of so much to enjoy in short walking distance. We are both retired and find Rehoboth Beach a great place to spend an increasingly large portion of our available time now. I had been a distance runner for over 20 years until a knee operation five years ago caused me to convert to walking on the treadmill. We have been members of The Body Shop for the past five years. We both exercise almost every day and feel very much at home at The Body Shop. The staff have always made us feel welcomed, as if we are extended family.”

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO