Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
11 Investigates: Carvana driving some customers crazy with delays
Carvana promises to simplify your car-buying experience, but things are getting complicated for some customers. The online car dealer is facing a growing number of customer complaints and legal issues around the country and Pennsylvania customers are right in the thick of it. Carvana registration delays. At first, Fayette County...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating after money stolen from Uniontown animal shelter
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after cash was stolen from Fayette Friends of Animals in Fayette County. According to a post from the shelter on Facebook, all of the cash in their safe was taken on Thursday evening. The shelter said the robbery will take...
Texas woman comes to New Kensington to take home dog she rescued, gave up
A Texas woman came to New Kensington on Friday to take home a stray dog that gave birth to 11 puppies two weeks after she took it into her home in June. While Sandy Hightower was OK with giving up the puppies, she realized she made a terrible mistake in letting their mother, which she calls simply “Momma,” go with them.
Train Drives Over Man Laying On Tracks In Western Pennsylvania: Coroner
A 29-year-old man has died in what authorities call a "train/pedestrian incident," on Oct. 25. William T. Taylor Jr., was "lying within the gauge of the Radebaugh Subdivision Track near Mile Post: R13" when a Carload Express, Inc. train was traveling south in East Huntingdon Township at at 10:54 p.m., according to a release by Westmoreland County Coroner, Timothy Carson.
wtae.com
O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership
PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the Overbrook dealership where the...
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
LIVE UPDATES: 6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Six people were shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road. The funeral that was taking place at the Destiny of Faith Church was for John Hornezes,...
Butler-Freeport's 'little trail that could' celebrates 30th anniversary
In October 1992, Franco Harris, WPXI news anchor Della Crews and Belgian horses were on hand for the grand opening of the Butler-Freeport Community Trail. Then some unhappy landowners filed lawsuits, which took about a decade to settle. “Among other managers, our trail is known as the ‘little trail that...
wisr680.com
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater
The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
New scam targeting current, former Duquesne Light customers
PITTSBURGH — A new scam is targeting current and former customers of Duquesne Light. Scam phone calls from a number claiming to be Duquesne Light are telling victims they have a past due balance and their electricity will be cut off if they don’t pay immediately. Duquesne Light...
Police search for missing Fayette County man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a man from Point Marion, Fayette County. Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location is Dilliner. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-439-7111. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Officials look to market shuttered Westmoreland test track
Westmoreland County officials will continue to pursue development of a $20 million test track facility despite the shuttering of Argo AI, a marquee tenant at the East Huntingdon site. “There’s a strong demand for test track space, and I’m pretty confident we will be able to back-fill this facility with...
wtae.com
Two teens charged in shooting outside of Pittsburgh church
PITTSBURGH — Two teens are facing charges related to a shooting outside of a Pittsburgh church as a funeral was happening. Court documents detail Shawn Davis, 19, and a 16-year-old boy are facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges. The shooting sent six people to a hospital, and...
wtae.com
Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters
PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
Police departments, sheriff's office collecting unused meds Saturday
The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department along with police in North Huntingdon, Penn Township and Murrysville are participating in the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The departments will take unused, unwanted or old pills and liquids at the...
2 people suspected of involvement in funeral shooting arrested after incident on McKees Rocks bridge
PITTSBURGH — Two people that are suspected of being involved in the shooting outside a funeral in Brighton Heights were arrested after an incident on the McKees Rocks Bridge, a law enforcement source tells Channel 11. Only Channel 11 was there as the two suspects believed to be connected...
