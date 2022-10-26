ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLOX

ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPN’s College Gameday officially made its stop in Jackson Wednesday morning and has begun setting the stage for Saturday’s matchup between Jackson State University and Southern University. Coach Prime has led JSU to its best start to a season since 1983 and has put...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
VICKSBURG, MS

