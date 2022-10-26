Meet the leadership team steering Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR ) projects, specifically advanced Uranium project targeting the clean energy transition

Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kelsian (ASX:KLS) enters education transport sector, acquires Horizons West
Transportation group Kelsian has signed an agreement to acquire bus service provider Horizons West. Horizons mainly offers bus hire and coach charter services to schools, universities, etc. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Australian transportation company Kelsian Group Limited...
kalkinemedia.com
VRX Silica Limited (ASX:VRX) wraps up FY22 with all-round progress
VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) has made significant environmental studies across all four of its silica sand projects. In FY22, the company was highly focused on developing the Arrowsmith North project. VRX is aiming to start production there in 2023. The company has developed a unique Vegetation Direct Transfer (VDT) method for...
kalkinemedia.com
Tempest Minerals shares drilling update from Meleya Project
Australia-based mineral exploration company, Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX:TEM) has released an update today detailing how the continued drilling is advancing at the Meleya Project. The Meleya Project, part of Tempest Minerals’ flagship Yalgoo Portfolio, represents one of the most exciting greenfield projects in the industry today. It stretches over a...
kalkinemedia.com
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) reports historical pegmatite intersection at Taylors Rock Project
Vertex Minerals Ltd’s director recently paid a visit to the southern end of the Taylors Rock Project (E63/2058), which was in the past also RC-drilled for nickel by Norilsk Nickel Australia. The drill logs of the historical holes indicated pegmatite intersections over a corridor of 4km. Terming the historical...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: History Reveals How Ridiculous Climate Change Hysteria Is
For several decades, we’ve been harangued by left-wing harbingers of doom, screeching at 140 decibels that global warming — i.e., the gradual heating of Earth’s surface, oceans, and atmosphere — is caused by human activity, primarily the burning of fossil fuels that pump carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. They lecture us about the long-term rise of the planet’s temperature, caused by our shameful carbon footprints, which we selfishly use to drive our cars, air-condition our homes, and generally enjoy comfortable lives. “How dare you?” They want us to believe that the planet Earth, one of millions of planets in millions of galaxies, spinning around the Sun at a thousand miles an hour, is going to be destroyed if those darned cows don’t stop their terrible habit of emitting malodorous flatulence while enjoying a vegan diet.
gcaptain.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage
By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
kalkinemedia.com
Boab Metals (ASX:BML) forges ahead with an action-packed September quarter
In the September quarter, Boab Metals made continuous progress at its Sorby Hills lead-silver-zinc project. Boab has acquired a 178-room accommodation camp at an extremely competitive price. Boab has received the amended EPA approval for Early Works at Sorby Hills. The company has also completed the tendering process for early...
kalkinemedia.com
How can companies develop capability edge in smart grids with EarlyBirds?
Smart grids can help in delivering equitable distribution of power, curbing wastage and possibly reducing blackouts. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem can help make smart grids more robust to failure and enhance their efficiency in transmitting electricity. The specialised industry-based Innovation Maps developed by EarlyBirds can help companies identify innovators...
kalkinemedia.com
Insights on Battery mineral explorer and developer Aeramentum Resources ASX IPO | Kalkine Media
Aeramentum Resources (ASX: AEN), is seeking to list on the ASX in coming weeks, raising A$4.5M to A$6.0M to fund resource drilling at the Laxia Prospect, a high-grade copper-cobalt-nickel project in the Republic of Cyprus. Cyprus like many EU countries is in focus recently, due to the burgeoning demand for metals such as copper and cobalt in Europe, with dozens of 'gigafactories' planned or under construction in coming years. Copper has been mined for thousands of years in Cyprus, and up until the 1970s, more than 45 open cut and underground deposits were mined. Get insights from Managing Director of Aeramentum Resources Mr. Geoff Muers in this video by Kalkine Media.
rigzone.com
Russian Oil Logistics in Chaos
Traders, tanker companies and the world's most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market. — Traders, tanker companies and the world’s most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market: can the petroleum industry’s supply chain handle the harshest sanctions on Russian exports in history?
marinelink.com
Idled St. Croix Refinery Risks Explosion, 'Catastrophic' Releases
Equipment corrosion at an oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands presents a risk of fire, explosion or other "catastrophic" releases of hazardous substances, U.S. environmental regulators said on Tuesday, after performing an inspection last month. The idled St. Croix refinery, formerly called Limetree Bay, was shut down by the...
Israeli Company Clones Cannabis Cells As 'Wellness And Sustainability' Solution
Israel has long dominated the cannabis industry in terms of innovative research and an emerging market. Now, Rehovot-based BioHarvest Sciences is cloning hemp cells to grow them into powdered biomass containing the active compounds of cannabis that can be dialed up to 12 times the potency simply by changing the environment inside a bioreactor.
kalkinemedia.com
Saunders (ASX:SND) bags A$44M contract for fuel terminal at Western Sydney International Airport
Saunders has announced a significant win worth circa A$44 million. The contract is for the construction of an aviation fuel terminal at the new Western Sydney International airport. The contract will boost Saunders’ revenue and earnings through FY23 and into FY24. ASX-listed multi-disciplined engineering and construction company Saunders International...
kalkinemedia.com
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Cyprium Metals’ (ASX:CYM) Nanadie Project RC results demonstrate size and multi-metal nature of the system
Cyprium Metals Ltd has reported results for the RC drilling campaign concluded at its Nanadie Well Project (NWP) in April/May 2022. The campaign mainly comprised two exploration programs across 6 (2 + 4) holes. The first exploration program was for the Stark prospect, which consists of magmatic copper-nickel‑PGEs mineralisation associated...
kalkinemedia.com
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) partners with NorthStar for key medical radioisotope
Radiopharm has secured a key supply agreement with Northstar, ensuring unimpeded clinical development. Actinium-225 is a major asset required to develop several radiopharmaceutical products within Radiopharm’s broad portfolio of technologies. Radiopharm will own all data generated and all inventions and discoveries made or devised from its clinical trials. Radiopharm...
takeitcool.com
Aniseed Oil Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Aniseed Oil Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Aniseed Oil. Report Features Details. Process Included Aniseed Oil Production Cost Reports. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow,...
kalkinemedia.com
Platina (ASX:PGM) continues to advance on WA gold portfolio in September quarter
Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) executed a gamut of activities to advance on its gold portfolio in Western Australia. The company completed reverse circulation drilling at the Xanadu Gold Project. Platina received assay results from air-core drilling at the Challa Gold Project. The company boosted its gold portfolio with a new tenement...
Comments / 0