Kalkine : Why was Bitcoin created? Does white paper have an answer? | Kalkine Media

Bitcoin’s white paper talks largely about ‘electronic cash’ and ‘no central authority’ to issue new coins. Bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender in a handful of small countries, but it is yet to achieve the status of a mass currency. Advanced economies like the US, Australia, and Canada have remained skeptical of Bitcoin and altcoins’ (Bitcoin’s alternatives) use as legal tender.
Kalkine : What is Bitcoinisation? | Kalkine Media

Bitcoin has had an interesting journey since its arrival in 2009. For its first five years of existence, most people didn’t know what a bitcoin was. The proof of this was represented in its value with bitcoins price, at the beginning of 2014 being valued at around $750. At this current rate of increased adoption, there is a point at which a tipping point will occur. This is known as hyper Bitcoinisation.
Kalkine : Which 3 TSX stocks can retirees explore today? | Kalkine Media

To build a retirement portfolio, the strategy must be long-term. Investors need to be selective about stocks as they plan for their retirement. Remember to look at past performance along with present market trends. Apart from this, check the company’s background as well as its valuation. For retirees, there should be a regular flow of income. This aspect should be kept in mind while filling up your portfolio.
Kalkine Media lists six Canadian stocks to watch for long-term

On August 16, 2022, Liberty LLC owned by Algonquin Power, announced its acquisition of Sandhill Advanced Biofuels, LLC. In Q2 2022, the revenue of NorthWest Healthcare was reported at C$ 111.8 million as compared to a year ago quarter. On September 22, 2022, WSP Global Inc. announced its acquisition of...
Kalkine : Which sectors are weighing down ASX200 on Friday? l BrainChip crashes 11% | Kalkine Media

As of 28 October, 10:25 am AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 opened lower today, dropping 29.00 points or 0.42%, weighed down by losses across the materials and technology sectors. The bottom performing stocks in this index were BRAINCHIP down 10.59% and FORTESCUE METALS down 3.11%. 10 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little changed, Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market #News, Business News and more.
Which stocks to watch amid falling empty shop numbers?

The number of empty shops across the UK is falling, but it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show that the overall vacancy rate slipped to 13.9% in the July-September quarter. Amid the falling consumer confidence in the UK due to the high inflation and the...
What all is allowed in SMSF investments? | Kalkine Media

What is the next step when you have set up for self-managed super fund or SMSF? How to undertake investments using the fund? The most critical element is where can you park your money without violating any guidelines of the Australian Taxation Office. In this video, we cover aspects related to where Australians can invest, for example property and listed shares, using the SMSF mode. Are SMSFs allowed to park money in cryptocurrencies? Watch this short but informative video to learn the basics of eligible SMSF investments.
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?

Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?

Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
Kalkine: Which TSX tech stocks to watch after the market rebounds?

In the recent past, there have been many economic concerns such as high-interest rates, the Ukraine crisis, rising inflation, and interest rate hikes. Despite this pressure, technology stocks grew faster in comparison to the overall market. The ever-changing technology and its applications along with the competitive edge may be the reason behind this.
5 TSX industrial stocks to watch in the ongoing quarter

As on October 26, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections Inc. rose to US$ 179.30. In Q2 2022, revenue of Cargojet Inc. was reported at C$ 246.6 million. On April 1, 2022, Stantec Inc. acquired Barton Willmore. In the Canadian stock market, the industrial sector has a major market...
How are Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares faring today?

Qantas’ shares were volatile on 27 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on 28 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) are buzzing in the green territory today (28 October 2022), although no price-sensitive news was shared by the national flag carrier. At 10:44 AM AEDT, Qantas shares were spotted trading 0.17% up at AU$5.84 per share.
What made Nuvalent (NUVL) stock jump significantly at market open?

The NUVL stock soared over 73 per cent on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. announced a preliminary Phase 1 clinical report for its product. Nuvalent stock returned gains of over 92 per cent YTD. Shares of biotechnology firm, Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) were among the top percentage gainers soon after the US...
Kalkine : London listed energy stocks amid rising energy bills in the UK & their performance

Amid the cost-of-living crisis and fears of bigger energy bills this winter due to the higher prices, there is one more concern that Brits are looking at - prepaid meters. These meters, which disconnect themselves when customers cannot top-up, are being installed in record numbers now. In light of all this, lets dive into some of the London-listed stocks and their performance in this video by Kalkine Media.
Kalkine : What is budget surplus and budget variances? | Kalkine Media

In this video, we are going to talk about what is budget surplus and budget variance. A budget surplus is generated when revenue surpasses spending. A surplus budget is typically used to describe the government's financial condition. As a result, it indicates that the government's finances are in good condition. Watch out these videos for more.
How are these ASX-listed healthcare stocks performing?

The Parliament of Australia said that Australia is playing significant role in growing the global network of research and development in the field of medical science and technology. The ASX 200 Health Care index was 0.51% higher at 40,545.80 points at 11:04 AM AEDT on 27 October 2022. Research and...

