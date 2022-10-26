Read full article on original website
1 dead following Unified Police Department and SWAT standoff in Midvale
Unified Police Department and SWAT are currently at 8555 South Monroe St. in Midvale dealing with an armed man who shot at law enforcement and hit at least one police car.
Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
Behind the Badge: The untold traumas that first responders deal with — or don’t deal with
Police officers and firefighters often see some of the worst life has to offer - witnessing someone burned in a fire, killed in a car crash, or caught in the middle of a deadly shooting. For most first responders, these traumatic events can be hard to forget.
Missing Utah County Jail inmate taken back into custody Thursday
SPANISH FORK, Utah — An inmate who had gone missing from the Utah County Jail was found and taken back into custody Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Lorilyn Homer, 53, had been in jail on felony theft changes. A judge gave Homer a 72-hour furlough. She was required to return to jail Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Man caught on video using credit card burglarized from home during resident's funeral
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are looking for a person of interest after surveillance video captured him using a credit card at Best Buy. The card does not belong to the man, though. It belonged to a Holladay grandmother, and it was one of several items burglarized from her home during her funeral.
UPDATE: SLCPD reports all road closures lifted following crash
Police are currently investigating the scene of a crash that occurred at 400 South 400 West Thursday morning.
‘Extremely impaired’ woman arrested after going 110 mph on freeway
NEPHI, Utah — A woman who law enforcers say was so high on drugs that she should be held in custody at least two days before being allowed back in public, was arrested Wednesday after going over 100 mph on the freeway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Veda...
Sureno gang member with violent criminal history among Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted is a member of the Sureno gang with a violent criminal past. They placed Fernando Jesus Hernandez, 24, on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history including convictions for...
Stockton Police Department left without officers after chief resigns
The now-former chief of the Stockton Police Department left his post a week and a half ago after taking a job at another agency. He was the only officer in the department at the time.
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation
SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
One injured, US 6 closed in both directions due to crash
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 are shut down near mile marker 193 in Utah County due to a two-car crash. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway. One person is in...
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Utah man arrested after chasing ex's new boyfriend with knife, police say
SPRINGVILLE — A North Salt Lake man was arrested Monday after police say he chased his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with a knife while telling him he was going to kill him. Edwin Andres Garces-Betancourth, 32, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of attempted murder and stalking.
Sugar House fire still burning after 2 days, concerning locals
Nearby businesses and some residents will not be allowed to return tonight due to a structure fire in Sugar House that still has not been put out.
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
