Heber City, UT

kjzz.com

Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing Utah County Jail inmate taken back into custody Thursday

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An inmate who had gone missing from the Utah County Jail was found and taken back into custody Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Lorilyn Homer, 53, had been in jail on felony theft changes. A judge gave Homer a 72-hour furlough. She was required to return to jail Tuesday at 5 p.m.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

One injured, US 6 closed in both directions due to crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 are shut down near mile marker 193 in Utah County due to a two-car crash. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway. One person is in...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
svinews.com

Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley

An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
EVANSTON, WY

