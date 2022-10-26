Citizen Input Requested for an Online Survey for New Police Chief

The City Manager’s Office is seeking input from citizens on the hiring of a new police chief and the needs of the Winston-Salem Police Department via an online survey. The survey should take five to ten minutes to complete and will ask questions about the skills, leadership attributes and experience necessary for the next police chief to be successful. The survey results will be used during the recruitment of a new chief and will be shared with the city manager, assistant city manager and those who interview for the position. All responses are confidential and will not be edited.

The survey will remain online until Tuesday, Nov. 8 and can be found here: City of Winston-Salem Police Chief - Input Survey (zohopublic.com)

Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced in late July that she will retire in December. Thompson, 54, was named the city’s police chief in 2017.

The city has retained Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. to conduct a nationwide recruiting search for Winston-Salem’s next police chief.

Raftelis has conducted more than 120 executive searches for local governments throughout the United States, including searches for seven chiefs of police.

In January, three finalists will be invited to Winston-Salem for interviews, tours, meetings with the mayor and members of the City Council and forums with city residents and police officers.

The city will publicize the forum for city residents at the appropriate time later this year.