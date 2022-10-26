Aeramentum Resources (ASX: AEN), is seeking to list on the ASX in coming weeks, raising A$4.5M to A$6.0M to fund resource drilling at the Laxia Prospect, a high-grade copper-cobalt-nickel project in the Republic of Cyprus. Cyprus like many EU countries is in focus recently, due to the burgeoning demand for metals such as copper and cobalt in Europe, with dozens of 'gigafactories' planned or under construction in coming years. Copper has been mined for thousands of years in Cyprus, and up until the 1970s, more than 45 open cut and underground deposits were mined. Get insights from Managing Director of Aeramentum Resources Mr. Geoff Muers in this video by Kalkine Media.

2 DAYS AGO