Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Insights on Battery mineral explorer and developer Aeramentum Resources ASX IPO | Kalkine Media
Aeramentum Resources (ASX: AEN), is seeking to list on the ASX in coming weeks, raising A$4.5M to A$6.0M to fund resource drilling at the Laxia Prospect, a high-grade copper-cobalt-nickel project in the Republic of Cyprus. Cyprus like many EU countries is in focus recently, due to the burgeoning demand for metals such as copper and cobalt in Europe, with dozens of 'gigafactories' planned or under construction in coming years. Copper has been mined for thousands of years in Cyprus, and up until the 1970s, more than 45 open cut and underground deposits were mined. Get insights from Managing Director of Aeramentum Resources Mr. Geoff Muers in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) reports historical pegmatite intersection at Taylors Rock Project
Vertex Minerals Ltd’s director recently paid a visit to the southern end of the Taylors Rock Project (E63/2058), which was in the past also RC-drilled for nickel by Norilsk Nickel Australia. The drill logs of the historical holes indicated pegmatite intersections over a corridor of 4km. Terming the historical...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
kalkinemedia.com
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) partners with NorthStar for key medical radioisotope
Radiopharm has secured a key supply agreement with Northstar, ensuring unimpeded clinical development. Actinium-225 is a major asset required to develop several radiopharmaceutical products within Radiopharm’s broad portfolio of technologies. Radiopharm will own all data generated and all inventions and discoveries made or devised from its clinical trials. Radiopharm...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
kalkinemedia.com
Kelsian (ASX:KLS) enters education transport sector, acquires Horizons West
Transportation group Kelsian has signed an agreement to acquire bus service provider Horizons West. Horizons mainly offers bus hire and coach charter services to schools, universities, etc. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Australian transportation company Kelsian Group Limited...
kalkinemedia.com
How is Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) coping up with rising manganese demand?
Western Australia-focused Black Canyon Ltd (ASX:BCA) is a manganese explorer with projects located in the mining jurisdiction of East Pilbara. The company’s portfolio of projects indicates potential for developing minerals that are used in steel manufacturing as well as emerging energy storage space. Get insights on company's upcoming plans from Executive Director of Black Canyon Limited, Brendan Cummins in Invest Nest Webinar by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
How can companies develop capability edge in smart grids with EarlyBirds?
Smart grids can help in delivering equitable distribution of power, curbing wastage and possibly reducing blackouts. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem can help make smart grids more robust to failure and enhance their efficiency in transmitting electricity. The specialised industry-based Innovation Maps developed by EarlyBirds can help companies identify innovators...
kalkinemedia.com
Saunders (ASX:SND) bags A$44M contract for fuel terminal at Western Sydney International Airport
Saunders has announced a significant win worth circa A$44 million. The contract is for the construction of an aviation fuel terminal at the new Western Sydney International airport. The contract will boost Saunders’ revenue and earnings through FY23 and into FY24. ASX-listed multi-disciplined engineering and construction company Saunders International...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX-listed healthcare stocks performing?
The Parliament of Australia said that Australia is playing significant role in growing the global network of research and development in the field of medical science and technology. The ASX 200 Health Care index was 0.51% higher at 40,545.80 points at 11:04 AM AEDT on 27 October 2022. Research and...
kalkinemedia.com
Boab Metals (ASX:BML) forges ahead with an action-packed September quarter
In the September quarter, Boab Metals made continuous progress at its Sorby Hills lead-silver-zinc project. Boab has acquired a 178-room accommodation camp at an extremely competitive price. Boab has received the amended EPA approval for Early Works at Sorby Hills. The company has also completed the tendering process for early...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red; Utilities gains; Materials leads losses
The S&P/ASX 200 closed lower on Friday (28 October 2022), dropping 61.80 points or 0.90% to 6,783.30 points. Six out of eleven sectors ended higher. Materials ended 3.98% lower while IT plunged 1.95%. Utilities sector closed 1.36% up today. The ASX 200 benchmark index closed a tad down today at...
kalkinemedia.com
A sneak peek at these ASX-listed graphite shares
Graphite is a widely used commodity for the development of batteries, steel, lubricants, etc. The graphite mining industry is currently in focus amid rise in electric vehicle battery production. Graphite is a solid, crystalline form of carbon that occurs naturally in the environment. This rock is an essential part of...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how these four ASX gold shares are performing today
Gold mining is very popular in Australia as its lands are home to rich deposits of gold. The gold mining is also one of the major contributors of Australia's economy. Australia is host to rich and varied mineral deposits, with one of them being gold. The gold mining industry is considered the third largest commodity industry of Western Australia, following iron ore and petroleum, as per the Government of Western Australia. Gold mining is very popular in the country and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to watch amid falling empty shop numbers?
The number of empty shops across the UK is falling, but it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show that the overall vacancy rate slipped to 13.9% in the July-September quarter. Amid the falling consumer confidence in the UK due to the high inflation and the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which TSX tech stocks to watch after the market rebounds?
In the recent past, there have been many economic concerns such as high-interest rates, the Ukraine crisis, rising inflation, and interest rate hikes. Despite this pressure, technology stocks grew faster in comparison to the overall market. The ever-changing technology and its applications along with the competitive edge may be the reason behind this.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five major earnings to watch next week
Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) would announce its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) expects its revenue to increase by around 29 per cent YoY. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) noted a one per cent jump in its Q2 FY22 revenue. A string of companies...
kalkinemedia.com
Iress (ASX:IRE) completes share buyback; shares up
Iress has completed its on-market share buyback program today (28 October 2022). Iress also signed an agreement with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation to use Iress’ Acurity. The initial term of the contract is five years. IT solutions provider Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) on Friday (28 October 2022) announced that it has...
Comments / 0