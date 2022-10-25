A mortgage is like any other borrowing where you would need to repay the principal and the interest charged by the lender. In this video, we discuss three very basic but extremely critical points that can help you secure a better deal on your mortgage loan. These include weighing the proposals of various lenders including new fintech companies, being aware of how regular and bulky instalments can impact your finances in the longer run, and most importantly, acknowledging your own financial capacity before entering into a long-term commitment.

