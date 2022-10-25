ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Wanted woman posted for months about son being possessed, then he was found dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A nationwide manhunt is underway for a woman charged in the murder of her 5-year-old son, whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in April. That investigation identified the mother, an accomplice and the little boy, but it uncovered a series of social media posts — over the course of months — in which the mother claimed her son was possessed by a demon and needed an exorcism.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
actionnews5.com

Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) – A man was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his home the day before Easter Sunday when he discovered a suitcase containing the remains of a little boy. Indiana State Police identified the child Wednesday as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. Jeffrey...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire extinguished at Buckhead restaurant and bar

ATLANTA - A popular Buckhead restaurant and bar was damaged in a fire overnight. Atlanta Fire Rescue was on Peachtree Street on Saturday morning addressing flames at PreView Restaurant & Bar. Details are limited, but officials said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured. FOX 5 Atlanta is...
ATLANTA, GA
BHG

Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States

Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Two Decatur communities sold for $257.5 million

Real estate investor and developer Northwood Ravin sold two Decatur apartment communities to the HHHunt Corp. residential company for $257.5 million. The five-story, wrap-style complexes, Scott Crossing at 2550 Blackmon Drive and Point on Scott at 2532 N. Decatur Road, have been renamed Abberly Skye and Abberly Onyx, respectively. Abberly Skye sold for $162.5 million, and Abberly Onyx sold for $95 million.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy