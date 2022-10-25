Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
WTHR
Wanted woman posted for months about son being possessed, then he was found dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A nationwide manhunt is underway for a woman charged in the murder of her 5-year-old son, whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in April. That investigation identified the mother, an accomplice and the little boy, but it uncovered a series of social media posts — over the course of months — in which the mother claimed her son was possessed by a demon and needed an exorcism.
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
actionnews5.com
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) – A man was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his home the day before Easter Sunday when he discovered a suitcase containing the remains of a little boy. Indiana State Police identified the child Wednesday as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. Jeffrey...
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
Father arrested after child injured in shooting at NE Atlanta apartments
A child was shot in the hand Thursday afternoon in northeast Atlanta and the child’s father was detained by police, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire extinguished at Buckhead restaurant and bar
ATLANTA - A popular Buckhead restaurant and bar was damaged in a fire overnight. Atlanta Fire Rescue was on Peachtree Street on Saturday morning addressing flames at PreView Restaurant & Bar. Details are limited, but officials said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured. FOX 5 Atlanta is...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
BHG
Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States
Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Atlanta Police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Atlanta. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85.
1 arrested, 1 dead after shooting at shopping center in NW Atlanta
A man was shot and killed at a northwest Atlanta shopping center Thursday afternoon, police said.
1 Woman Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash On I-85 (Atlanta, GA)
DeKalb County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-85. The overnight crash claimed a woman’s life. According to the officials, the crash happened when the driver lost control of her vehicle.
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Two Decatur communities sold for $257.5 million
Real estate investor and developer Northwood Ravin sold two Decatur apartment communities to the HHHunt Corp. residential company for $257.5 million. The five-story, wrap-style complexes, Scott Crossing at 2550 Blackmon Drive and Point on Scott at 2532 N. Decatur Road, have been renamed Abberly Skye and Abberly Onyx, respectively. Abberly Skye sold for $162.5 million, and Abberly Onyx sold for $95 million.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen suspected of attempting to break into gun store caught on camera
Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.
Man accused of robbing, killing Atlanta wedding guest takes the stand
The murder trial of a man accused of robbing and fatally shooting a wedding guest outside an Atlanta event venue four ye...
