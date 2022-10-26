‘Not sure it’s possible to play any slower’ – Things got awkward between Ian Poulter and Kevin Na at LIV presser

Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami
Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Phil Mickelson didn't just dagger Brooks Koepka, he took a swipe at DJ
Phil Mickelson didn't only dagger Brooks Koepka during the LIV Golf Miami press conference before the $50m team championship, he also twisted the knife on Dustin Johnson. In case you weren't aware, LIV Golf decided to shake things up once again this week. Afterall, it's golf, BUT LOUDER!. LIV Golf...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"
Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith lashes out at "painful" slow play from Phil Mickelson in Miami
Cameron Smith could have been forgiven for thinking Phil Mickelson didn't get the LIV Golf Tour memo. Afterall, much of the chatter about this series has been how it is golf, but louder! Golf, but faster! Shotgun starts! 54 holes!. Mickelson, it appears, was a bit slow during their singles...
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"
Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Golf Party Outfit Going Viral
Earlier this week, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, gave fans a peek at the tour’s welcome party at LIV Miami. Elsewhere at the party, Gretzky, 33, supported Johnson, 38, who is the captain of LIV Golf’s 4 Aces GC squad. In a photo...
golfmagic.com
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Brooks Koepka gave Phil Mickelson a jab at LIV Golf presser, but Lefty responded with a 'green jacket' uppercut
MIAMI — Phil Mickelson was looking for a rematch. Brooks Koepka decided to pass. LIV Golf arrived Wednesday at Trump National Doral to kick off the week with a team selection news conference that turned into a roast. The format has the top four teams (Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, Stinger)...
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau slams "petty" and "childish" PGA Tour: "It BLEW my mind!"
Bryson DeChambeau has slammed the "petty" and "childish" PGA Tour ahead of LIV Golf's season-ending team championship in Miami as he revealed the reason why he remains in the antitrust lawsuit. DeChambeau, 29, was one of 11 LIV Golf players who brought legal action against the tour in August. The...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda
Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
Golf.com
4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow
The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
golfmagic.com
Padraig Harrington reveals the real reason he turned down LIV Golf offers
Padraig Harrington has revealed how he turned down an approach from LIV Golf earlier this season, and how he also refused to join a player's LIV Golf team recently because he wanted to be "the captain" and "the best player". Harrington made his comments about the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf...
golfmagic.com
Richard Bland close to tears as G-Mac makes BOLD claim about LIV Golf
Richard Bland appeared to be a little bit overcome with emotion after the first day of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami. Perhaps it's something in the water. Perhaps Bland has taken inspiration from Brooks Koepka after he won in Jeddah. But Bland, 49, looked as if he was...
ESPN
Cameron Smith beats Phil Mickelson in LIV Golf team finale
DORAL, Fla. -- Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami at...
golfmagic.com
Harold Varner III claims there is jealousy over LIV Golf: "It's human nature"
Harold Varner III claimed the media is doing a "great job" of making it seem like there is a lot of jealousy in the game involving LIV Golf after the first day of the $50m team championship in Miami. Varner is having an interesting 2022. First he claimed he was...
GolfWRX
Blade vs. mallet: What style putters do the top-50 players in the world use? (2022 update)
Four years ago, I wrote an article where I analyzed the putters that the top-50 players in the world were using, and the top-50 players in strokes gained: putting. I wanted to find out whether more mallet-style putters, or blade-style putters, were being used by the world’s best. In...
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts
Here's what players won in the three-day Team Championship, where the winning foursome will share $16 million and the last-place teams split $1 million.
Golf Digest
10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes
If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
GolfWRX
Former tour pro says it’s time to ‘get rid’ of Official World Golf Rankings
One of the biggest battles that LIV Golf has faced is getting official world ranking points for its players. Whether shotgun starts, 54-hole events or whatever the reason, players such as Dustin Johnson have tumbled down the OWGR list despite winning in Boston and finishing runner-up at Bedminster and Chicago, in fields containing previous major winners Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith amongst others.
GolfWRX
SPOTTED: In-hand photos of Ping’s new G430 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids
Ping’s new G430 LST and G430 MAX drivers recently landed on the USGA Conforming List, and they were first introduced to PGA Tour players at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open. GolfWRX captured in-hand photos of the G430 LST driver, the G430 Max driver, a new G430 Max fairway wood, and a G430 hybrid at the Shriners.
