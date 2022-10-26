Read full article on original website
Skylights and Lights BB Open with Wins
(Havre) – The Montana State University – Northern Skylights and Lights basketball teams opened their season on Friday night against Kings University at Havre High School. The Skylights were victorious 75 to 56. Shyan (Shy-Ann) Krass had a double double with 12 points and ten rebounds on the night. Two other Skylights were in double figures. Riley Kehr led the team with 19 points and Sydney Hason had 14.
Williams Talks Narcan
Montana is currently faced with a devastating issue. Montana’s Governor Greg Gianforte recently said, “Last summer Montana saw some of the highest opioid overdose monthly call volumes in the last three years.” And according to the CDC opioid related deaths have been increasing in the United States. New Media Broadcasters sat down with Disease Intervention Specialist Brandi Williams to learn about Narcan and its potential to save life.
