Montana is currently faced with a devastating issue. Montana’s Governor Greg Gianforte recently said, “Last summer Montana saw some of the highest opioid overdose monthly call volumes in the last three years.” And according to the CDC opioid related deaths have been increasing in the United States. New Media Broadcasters sat down with Disease Intervention Specialist Brandi Williams to learn about Narcan and its potential to save life.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO