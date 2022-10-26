ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
whhspatriotpress.com

Wayne Hills High School Lunch Lines Are Inconvenient

Students countdown the minutes till lunch. Some students eat breakfast, but most students don’t. For those who bring their own lunch, they are set and ready to eat. At 10:22 a.m., the students come running. But the majority of students have to wait in the long and dreadful lunch line.
WAYNE, NJ
therealdeal.com

What crash? Long Island home prices stronger than ever

Someone forgot to tell Long Island home shoppers the market was crashing. Sale prices hit new highs and bidding wars were up in Nassau and Suffolk counties last quarter. Homes sold faster than they have in the more than two decades that Jonathan Miller has been tracking them, according to his latest report for Douglas Elliman.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Stamford

A man was nabbed with a large stash of fentanyl, as well as other drugs, after police received word he was dealing in the area. Anthony Mojica, age 34, of the Bronx, was arrested in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Stamford on the 200 block of Bedford Street.
STAMFORD, CT
BronxVoice

Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx

BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
BRONX, NY
whhspatriotpress.com

Wayne Hills JV Football Season Comes To An End

The Wayne Hills Junior Varsity football team started and finished the 2022 season with triumphant victories. In the beginning of September, the team played their first game against Liberty Creek High School down in Nashville, Tennessee. It was a smooth game for the Patriots, and they returned to New Jersey having won 21-0.
WAYNE, NJ

