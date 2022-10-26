For 35 years, I have lived in the wonderfully supportive Fort Kent community. With another 10 years in Maine, I have lived more than half my life here. I write to support all Democratic candidates up for election on Nov. 8 and especially express my support for Dana Appleby, who I think will not only be a strong state House representative for our district, but will be a strong supporter of Fort Kent and the other communities in the St. John Valley.

FORT KENT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO