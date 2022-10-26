Read full article on original website
fiddleheadfocus.com
Jackson stands up for parents
Three years ago, all the children living in Cross Lake and attending school in Fort Kent, like mine, were informed that they had to attend a different school district. We were told it was due to a busing issue. To keep my kids at Fort Kent, I decided I would...
wagmtv.com
Jenna’s Helping Hands Celebrates Grand Opening
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - One Madawaska Family is turning personal tragedy and grief into a opportunity to honor the legacy of their daughter and give back to the community. Jenna’s Helpful Hands celebrated their grand opening today. Thad Guillemette and Karen Cyr of Madawaska lost their daughter Jenna to a sudden medical event in 2019, and wanted to honor their daughter’s legacy of helping people by opening a second-hand store with a charitable twist. In addition to offering used items for sale, they also will provide free clothing, school supplies and personal hygiene products to students who show their student identification card at the shop.
umfk.edu
UMFK Named to the 2022-2023 List of Military Friendly® Schools
A group that advocates for the education of military veterans have awarded the University of Maine at Fort Kent the designation of a 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School. Viqtory determined ratings with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education through a measurement of the institution’s ability to meet and exceed thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students and specifically, for student veterans. The information was compiled through an institutional survey and government/agency public data sources.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Believes in Appleby
For 35 years, I have lived in the wonderfully supportive Fort Kent community. With another 10 years in Maine, I have lived more than half my life here. I write to support all Democratic candidates up for election on Nov. 8 and especially express my support for Dana Appleby, who I think will not only be a strong state House representative for our district, but will be a strong supporter of Fort Kent and the other communities in the St. John Valley.
themainewire.com
Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates
It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Agency on Aging November events
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Staying well allows us to live better lives. Through group classes, informational sessions and events, the Aroostook Agency on Aging staff and volunteers share topics and techniques that are intended to help all people age well. We offer monthly programs developed to help older persons...
fiddleheadfocus.com
K of C lotto winner, Sept. Oct. 10-16, 2022
FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Knights of Columbus have announced the winner of their ongoing lotto fundraiser for the previous week. The Super 50 Lotto winner for the week of Oct. 10-16 was Mae Hebert of Fort Kent, who won the sum of $368.
wagmtv.com
Political Profile Austin Theriault
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Election day is coming up and there are several local races taking place. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership, begin our Political Profiles. Each candidate was given 5 minutes to answer the same 3 questions. These questions were provided ahead of time. The interviews were all done by Zoom. We begin with Maine State House District 1 between Democrat Dana Appleby and Republican Austin Theriault.
thecentersquare.com
Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County
(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
Suspect Arrested Following Lengthy Standoff in Van Buren, Maine
One man is in custody following a standoff with police at a home in Van Buren which lasted close to 21 hours. At 9:17 Tuesday morning, Maine State Police say they received a report of a man, who was outside a residence at 154 Castonguay Road in Van Buren, acting erratically. At 9:25 a.m., State Police took a call from a woman reporting that her husband had been assaulted outside the home in an "unprovoked attack."
wabi.tv
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Fort Fairfield carves out a victory against Wisdom in the quarterfinal
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The Fort Fairfield Tigers edged out a victory against Wisdom Pioneers in a close match that began earlier in the afternoon due to rainy weather. No. 3 Fort Fairfield (10-4-1) walked away with 1-0 win over No. 6 Wisdom/Van Buren (11-5) on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in a Class D North quarterfinal contest.
