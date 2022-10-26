Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
PHOTOS from "Third" at Nutley Little Theatre
(NUTLEY, NJ) -- Nutley Little Theatre is presenting Third by Wendy Wasserstein across three weekends (October 27-30, November 3-6, November 10-12). The production is directed by Brendan Stackhouse. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. His name is Woodson Bull III, but you can call him "Third." And...
"My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories" Closes on Sunday
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Fringe Festival is almost over and the Fat Knight production of My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories will finish its run on Sunday, October 30. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories tells the story of Margaret Hamilton, known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.
Lighthouse International Film Society presents "Hold Me Tight" Screening
(LOVELADIES, NJ) -- Lighthouse International Film Society & The Cheese Shoppe of Surf City present a screening of Hold Me Tight on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:30pm. The screening takes place at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (120 Long Beach Blvd) in Loveladies. Admission is $10 online/$12 door. Free for LIFSociety members.
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Highlights Two Plays by African-American Playwright Alice Childress
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey presents two one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo: A Black Love Story,” by Alice Childress Oct. 26 to Nov. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, New Jersey. Childress (1916-1994) was an actress and a founding member of the...
The Dryden Ensemble presents "Versailles: Intrigue & Envy"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Dryden Ensemble opens its new season with “Versailles: Intrigue & Envy.” Performances will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church Solebury, 6587 Upper York Road, Solebury, PA and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00pm. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.
PHOTOS from "The Play That Goes Wrong" at Dover Little Theatre
(DOVER, NJ) -- The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong is being presented by Dover Little Theatre (DLT) across three weekends (November 4-6, 11-13, and 18-19). This hilarious play is co-directed by Larry and Ruthanne Pelham. The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur theatre troupe which puts on a new production each year. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will celebrate the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Stage. A Newark tradition for over two decades,...
"Pop Up" exhibit traces a music city's soundtrack, at historic Berkeley Hotel
If you find yourself on or around the Asbury Circuit between now and the new year, make it a point to check out the lobby of the historic-but-always-happening Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel (1401 Ocean Avenue), where a newly expanded “pop-up” exhibit on the musical history of Asbury Park continues on display 24/7, and FREE of charge.
Burlington County Footlighters presents "Other Desert Cities"
(CINNAMINSON, NJ) -- Burlington County Footlighters continues its 2022-23 season with the fiercely funny but dark family drama, Other Desert Cities. The Jon Robin Baitz penned play was a Pulitzer finalist in 2012. BCF Artistic Director Alan Krier directs the production which runs November 4 through November 19. Brook Wyeth,...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Local Art & Poetry Magazine Organizes Holiday Community Food Drive
(BELMAR, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5th, poets, musicians, and artists will band together to collect food for NJ families in need this coming holiday season. Organized by Soup Can Magazine, a New Jersey based art and poetry print publication, the event will take place at Belmar Arts Center, a cultural hub located right at the Jersey Shore. The event begins at 6:00pm.
Matt O'Ree Band To Have Album Release Show at Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Matt O’Ree Band comes to the Grunin Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 3 to celebrate the release of their long-awaited seventh album, “Hand in Glove.” The band will perform at 7:00pm in the Gia Maione Prima Foundation Studio Theatre. The...
AxelrodPAC presents "Avenue Q"
(OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) opens its 2022-2023 season with a rather unexpected choice! A zany, unconventional, laugh-out-loud musical with grown-up puppets, Avenue Q begins performances November 4-20. This play tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.
New Jersey Symphony to Hold Centennial Gala and Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang for a night to remember when the orchestra celebrates its 100th birthday with a Centennial Gala & Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on November 12 at 7:30pm. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the...
Jackson Pines To Headline Stone Pony w/ Friends on November 5th
On Saturday, November 5th, my band Jackson Pines will headline the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ for the first time. We’re super excited to bring our band and a few of our friends to play with us that evening, and Gary at NJ Stage has allowed me to tell you about the night in my own words. Far from being the first time we’ve played there, it is the first time we’ve been invited to curate the night’s acts and anchor the evening with our music.
Dunbar Repertory Company presents Geoffrey Owens in "Now I Am Alone"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Dunbar Repertory Company, in collaboration with the Middletown Arts Center, presents Geoffrey Owens in “Now I Am Alone”, based on the works of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00pm. The words of the “Bard” come alive in the most capable hands of Owens in this 90-minute roller coaster of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and romances!
Vivid Stage presents “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” cabaret on November 12th
(MADISON, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” on November 12, 2022 at the Madison Community Arts Center. The cabaret will be an intimate evening of songs, featuring your favorite lovers, heroes and villains from the musical canon. The event begins at at 8:00pm.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
