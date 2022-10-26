ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "Third" at Nutley Little Theatre

(NUTLEY, NJ) -- Nutley Little Theatre is presenting Third by Wendy Wasserstein across three weekends (October 27-30, November 3-6, November 10-12). The production is directed by Brendan Stackhouse. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. His name is Woodson Bull III, but you can call him "Third." And...
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories" Closes on Sunday

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Fringe Festival is almost over and the Fat Knight production of My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories will finish its run on Sunday, October 30. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories tells the story of Margaret Hamilton, known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Dryden Ensemble presents "Versailles: Intrigue & Envy"

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Dryden Ensemble opens its new season with “Versailles: Intrigue & Envy.” Performances will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church Solebury, 6587 Upper York Road, Solebury, PA and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00pm. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "The Play That Goes Wrong" at Dover Little Theatre

(DOVER, NJ) -- The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong is being presented by Dover Little Theatre (DLT) across three weekends (November 4-6, 11-13, and 18-19). This hilarious play is co-directed by Larry and Ruthanne Pelham. The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur theatre troupe which puts on a new production each year. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
DOVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Local Art & Poetry Magazine Organizes Holiday Community Food Drive

(BELMAR, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5th, poets, musicians, and artists will band together to collect food for NJ families in need this coming holiday season. Organized by Soup Can Magazine, a New Jersey based art and poetry print publication, the event will take place at Belmar Arts Center, a cultural hub located right at the Jersey Shore. The event begins at 6:00pm.
BELMAR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

AxelrodPAC presents "Avenue Q"

(OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) opens its 2022-2023 season with a rather unexpected choice! A zany, unconventional, laugh-out-loud musical with grown-up puppets, Avenue Q begins performances November 4-20. This play tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Jackson Pines To Headline Stone Pony w/ Friends on November 5th

On Saturday, November 5th, my band Jackson Pines will headline the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ for the first time. We’re super excited to bring our band and a few of our friends to play with us that evening, and Gary at NJ Stage has allowed me to tell you about the night in my own words. Far from being the first time we’ve played there, it is the first time we’ve been invited to curate the night’s acts and anchor the evening with our music.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Dunbar Repertory Company presents Geoffrey Owens in "Now I Am Alone"

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Dunbar Repertory Company, in collaboration with the Middletown Arts Center, presents Geoffrey Owens in “Now I Am Alone”, based on the works of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00pm. The words of the “Bard” come alive in the most capable hands of Owens in this 90-minute roller coaster of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and romances!
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Vivid Stage presents “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” cabaret on November 12th

(MADISON, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” on November 12, 2022 at the Madison Community Arts Center. The cabaret will be an intimate evening of songs, featuring your favorite lovers, heroes and villains from the musical canon. The event begins at at 8:00pm.
MADISON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

