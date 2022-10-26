Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
K-State Coordinators Discuss Matchup with OSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats hosting Oklahoma State on Saturday. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.
ksal.com
Rose Hill Ends Abilene’s Season
ABILENE – The Abilene Cowboy football team’s season came to an end Friday night in a 23-6 home playoff loss to Rose Hill. The Rockets also defeated the Cowboys in Abilene 16-12 on September 30. In the first meeting the two teams combined for 7 turnovers with the Cowboys committing 4 of them. Friday night, Rose Hill didn’t turn over the football while Abilene turned it over 4 times which was the difference in the game.
ksal.com
Southeast of Saline trounces Haven, 53-12
TEAM – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL. Passing – Comp. – Att. – Yards – TD – INT.
ksal.com
Lion’s season come to an end with 57-6 loss to Rossville
Minneapolis traveled to Rossville Friday night for the first round in the Class 2A playoffs. Unfortunately for Minneapolis it was Rossville getting the win 57-6 and moving onto the next round. Rossville would score first with 10:15 left in the first on Camden Horak’s 7 yard touchdown pass to Braiden...
ksal.com
Technology Company Investing $4M, Creating 30 Jobs Near Manhattan
A technology company is expanding in Manhattan, adding jobs and millions of investment dollars. According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc. (RDT), a semiconductor device manufacturer, is expanding its operations around Manhattan. The company will create 30 new jobs over the next five years with a $4 million investment to construct a new facility and purchase new semiconductor processing equipment.
Comments / 0