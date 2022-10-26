Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director, joins the show to discuss KU basketball's freshman class and 2023 recruiting. They discuss each of KU's four scholarship freshmen, including Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Then, they discuss KU's 2023 class of Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

