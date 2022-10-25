ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Related
WAAY-TV

4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet

(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THEY HAVE BEEN MADE AWARE OF. A GROUP IS ATTEMPTING TO FRAUDULENTLY OBTAIN MONEY FROM RESIDENTS OF MUSCLE SHOALS OVER THE TELEPHONE. THE PERSON CALLING IS TELLING CITIZENS THEY HAVE A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MISSING JURY DUTY AND MUST MAKE PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE TO AVOID ARREST. THIS IS A SCAM. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOT IN CHARGE OF WHO SERVES ON ANY JURY. THAT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COLBERT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK’S OFFICE. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER ATTEMPT TO SOLICIT MONEY FOR ANYTHING, PERIOD, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PHONE. THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THIS TYPE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ARE NORMALLY NOT LOCAL TO THE AREA AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT ARE FOUND TO BE OPERATING OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION OF SOMEONE LOCALLY THAT MAY BE INVOLVED IN THESE TYPE SCAMS. PLEASE CALL THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE DIVISION AT 256-814-6062.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Decatur facility on Thursday morning. ULA is building a new warehouse facility and an additional facility for Beyond Gravity. According to a press release, this project will allow ULA to nearly double its launch rate with new equipment and building improvements.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Jail looms, county budget blooms

HAMILTON —Things are looking up at the perfect time financially for the Marion County Commission. With the new Marion County Jail looming over the county's head, things have seemingly been looking negative due to the high cost of the jail’s construction. According to the county's approved budget for...
MARION COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale

Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to reflect Johnny’s proper name: Johnny Taylor. The video could not be edited. Blair Davis sat down with Johnny Taylor, Sales Manager from Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales. The two discussed the upcoming Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale, which will take place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds October 26-31. The sale will consist of six car dealers coming together with their entire inventory to offer one big sale.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger coming to Florence

Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
FLORENCE, AL

