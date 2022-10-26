Fire destroys mobile home, building in Gainesville

A mobile home and a building next to it were engulfed in flames Wednesday morning in Gainesville, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2300 block of Ridgeway Drive, where a single-wide mobile home and small metal building were on fire.

Firefighters searching the home and building did not find anyone inside, and the fires were quickly extinguished.

Both the home and the building are considered total losses.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.